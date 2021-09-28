Registration was successful!
Macron: Greece to Buy Rafale Jets, Three Frigates From France in Deal 'Boosting EU's Independence'
Macron: Greece to Buy Rafale Jets, Three Frigates From France in Deal 'Boosting EU's Independence'
On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece has been in talks with France to boost their defence alliance.
French President Emmanuel Macron has hailed a new deal to sell Rafale jets and three new frigates, with an option for a fourth, to Greece as strengthening Europe’s independence as well.Speaking in Paris at a joint news conference with Macron, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that his country and France had decided to upgrade bilateral cooperation in defence. Last year, the two countries had finalized a deal, worth an estimated 2.5 billion euros, for Greece to purchase 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets.After Mitsotakis acknowledged this month that Greece would buy another six Rafale jets from Paris, proposals had been expected to supply new frigates to Athens.
That israelo nazi influence at work. What need has greece for this garbage while their people are being impoverished?
Macron: Greece to Buy Rafale Jets, Three Frigates From France in Deal 'Boosting EU's Independence'

28.09.2021
On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Greece has been in talks with France to boost their defence alliance.
French President Emmanuel Macron has hailed a new deal to sell Rafale jets and three new frigates, with an option for a fourth, to Greece as strengthening Europe’s independence as well.
Speaking in Paris at a joint news conference with Macron, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that his country and France had decided to upgrade bilateral cooperation in defence. Last year, the two countries had finalized a deal, worth an estimated 2.5 billion euros, for Greece to purchase 18 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets.
After Mitsotakis acknowledged this month that Greece would buy another six Rafale jets from Paris, proposals had been expected to supply new frigates to Athens.
That israelo nazi influence at work. What need has greece for this garbage while their people are being impoverished?
