Is Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?

Back in 2015, Sir Alex Ferguson weighed in on the Messi v. Ronaldo debate and did not mince words.For years, Ferguson’s jab that Messi was a Barcelona player could never be tested. Messi remained excellent, and, crucially, he remained at Barcelona, while Ronaldo hopped from Real Madrid to Juventus, and now to Manchester United again. However, now that Messi has made his way to Paris Saint-Germain, Ferguson’s assertion that Messi is just a Barcelona player can finally be put to the test.Where the Messi v Ronaldo Debate StandsMessi and Ronaldo have dominated European football for so long that it’s hard to remember a time when one of them wasn’t considered the best player in the world. From 2008 to 2019, Messi or Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or every season except for 2018, when Luka Modric claimed the prize. The two men are first and second in all-time Ballon d’Ors, with Messi’s six and Ronaldo's five.It’s not hard to understand why the two took turns being crowned the best player in Europe. In seventeen seasons with Barcelona, Messi tallied 627 goals and 252 assists in 714 matches. Ronaldo, in 20 seasons between four clubs, tallied 628 goals and 182 assists in 813 matches. Goal scoring at that level has never been matched for such an extended period of time. However, if you’re on team-Ronaldo, you’re out of luck. Messi has scored nearly the same number of goals from almost one hundred fewer matches, and bests him in assists by 70.Will Alex Ferguson be Right About Messi?Ronaldo has already proven that he can, and will, score a hat-trick no matter where he plays, already finding the back of the net four times in four appearances for United this season. Messi, on the other hand, has not had a fantastic start to his PSG career. In three appearances, he has failed to score or set up a teammate. It has only been 190 minutes of action and with teammates like Neymar and Mbappe, Messi’s fortunes are bound to change.The VerdictRonaldo’s hot-start is sure making Alex Ferguson look like the legendary manager he is. However, one wonders if he’s still angry about what Messi did to his United sides in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League Finals.When your left foot can do that, why even use your right? Messi will eventually capture a PSG hat-trick and Ronaldo will add to his United tally as well. What Ferguson was most right about is when he said they’re both brave. At the end of the day, arguing over Messi v Ronaldo is silly. Appreciate their greatness while it lasts, because they’re both one of a kind.

