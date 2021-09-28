Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/is-sir-alex-ferguson-right-that-ronaldo-and-not-messi-could-score-a-hat-trick-for-anyone-1089466427.html
Is Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?
Is Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?
The debate over who’s better, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, has raged for over a decade. Sir Alex Ferguson believed that Ronaldo, and not Messi, could... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-28T00:03+0000
2021-09-28T00:03+0000
lionel messi
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
alex ferguson
sport
fc barcelona
paris saint-germain (psg)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088961193_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13848082ba0517652bdf22c05e18cd95.jpg
Back in 2015, Sir Alex Ferguson weighed in on the Messi v. Ronaldo debate and did not mince words.For years, Ferguson’s jab that Messi was a Barcelona player could never be tested. Messi remained excellent, and, crucially, he remained at Barcelona, while Ronaldo hopped from Real Madrid to Juventus, and now to Manchester United again. However, now that Messi has made his way to Paris Saint-Germain, Ferguson’s assertion that Messi is just a Barcelona player can finally be put to the test.Where the Messi v Ronaldo Debate StandsMessi and Ronaldo have dominated European football for so long that it’s hard to remember a time when one of them wasn’t considered the best player in the world. From 2008 to 2019, Messi or Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or every season except for 2018, when Luka Modric claimed the prize. The two men are first and second in all-time Ballon d’Ors, with Messi’s six and Ronaldo's five.It’s not hard to understand why the two took turns being crowned the best player in Europe. In seventeen seasons with Barcelona, Messi tallied 627 goals and 252 assists in 714 matches. Ronaldo, in 20 seasons between four clubs, tallied 628 goals and 182 assists in 813 matches. Goal scoring at that level has never been matched for such an extended period of time. However, if you’re on team-Ronaldo, you’re out of luck. Messi has scored nearly the same number of goals from almost one hundred fewer matches, and bests him in assists by 70.Will Alex Ferguson be Right About Messi?Ronaldo has already proven that he can, and will, score a hat-trick no matter where he plays, already finding the back of the net four times in four appearances for United this season. Messi, on the other hand, has not had a fantastic start to his PSG career. In three appearances, he has failed to score or set up a teammate. It has only been 190 minutes of action and with teammates like Neymar and Mbappe, Messi’s fortunes are bound to change.The VerdictRonaldo’s hot-start is sure making Alex Ferguson look like the legendary manager he is. However, one wonders if he’s still angry about what Messi did to his United sides in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League Finals.When your left foot can do that, why even use your right? Messi will eventually capture a PSG hat-trick and Ronaldo will add to his United tally as well. What Ferguson was most right about is when he said they’re both brave. At the end of the day, arguing over Messi v Ronaldo is silly. Appreciate their greatness while it lasts, because they’re both one of a kind.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088961193_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9793c4e389f80820fbea45bfd89c1143.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lionel messi, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, alex ferguson, sport, fc barcelona, paris saint-germain (psg)

Is Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?

00:03 GMT 28.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALLNominees for the Best FIFA football player, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before taking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London.
Nominees for the Best FIFA football player, Barcelona and Argentina forward Lionel Messi (R) and Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) chat before taking their seats for The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on October 23, 2017 in London. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / BEN STANSALL
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
The debate over who’s better, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, has raged for over a decade. Sir Alex Ferguson believed that Ronaldo, and not Messi, could score a hat-trick for anyone. With the two superstars changing teams in the same transfer window, perhaps it’s time to re-assess the debate.
Back in 2015, Sir Alex Ferguson weighed in on the Messi v. Ronaldo debate and did not mince words.
“Ronaldo could play for Millwall, Queens Park Rangers, anyone, Doncaster Rovers, and score a hat-trick in a game. I’m not sure Messi could do that. Ronaldo’s got two feet, quick, great in the air, brave, Messi’s brave of course. I think Messi is a Barcelona player. You know what I mean?”
For years, Ferguson’s jab that Messi was a Barcelona player could never be tested. Messi remained excellent, and, crucially, he remained at Barcelona, while Ronaldo hopped from Real Madrid to Juventus, and now to Manchester United again. However, now that Messi has made his way to Paris Saint-Germain, Ferguson’s assertion that Messi is just a Barcelona player can finally be put to the test.

Where the Messi v Ronaldo Debate Stands

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated European football for so long that it’s hard to remember a time when one of them wasn’t considered the best player in the world. From 2008 to 2019, Messi or Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or every season except for 2018, when Luka Modric claimed the prize. The two men are first and second in all-time Ballon d’Ors, with Messi’s six and Ronaldo's five.
It’s not hard to understand why the two took turns being crowned the best player in Europe. In seventeen seasons with Barcelona, Messi tallied 627 goals and 252 assists in 714 matches. Ronaldo, in 20 seasons between four clubs, tallied 628 goals and 182 assists in 813 matches. Goal scoring at that level has never been matched for such an extended period of time. However, if you’re on team-Ronaldo, you’re out of luck. Messi has scored nearly the same number of goals from almost one hundred fewer matches, and bests him in assists by 70.

Will Alex Ferguson be Right About Messi?

Ronaldo has already proven that he can, and will, score a hat-trick no matter where he plays, already finding the back of the net four times in four appearances for United this season. Messi, on the other hand, has not had a fantastic start to his PSG career. In three appearances, he has failed to score or set up a teammate. It has only been 190 minutes of action and with teammates like Neymar and Mbappe, Messi’s fortunes are bound to change.

The Verdict

Ronaldo’s hot-start is sure making Alex Ferguson look like the legendary manager he is. However, one wonders if he’s still angry about what Messi did to his United sides in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League Finals.
When your left foot can do that, why even use your right? Messi will eventually capture a PSG hat-trick and Ronaldo will add to his United tally as well. What Ferguson was most right about is when he said they’re both brave. At the end of the day, arguing over Messi v Ronaldo is silly. Appreciate their greatness while it lasts, because they’re both one of a kind.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:03 GMTIs Sir Alex Ferguson Right, That Ronaldo, and not Messi, Could Score a Hat-trick for Anyone?
00:00 GMTUS Senator Menendez Urges New Sanctions on Turkey if It Acquires More Russian Weapons
YesterdayInsurgents Who Detained President of Guinea Declare Transitional Charter - Reports
YesterdayTexas Lawmakers Propose New Congressional Districts in Cities of Austin, Houston
YesterdayIOM Looking for Alternatives for Haitians at US Border, Brazil Being 1 Option - Sources
YesterdayCzech Republic Will Purchase Israeli-Made Air Defenses to Replace Soviet Gear
YesterdaySPD Leader Scholz Says Yet to Hear Congratulations From CDU/CSU Rival
YesterdayTaliban Say Norwegian NGO Promises to Ship Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan This Winter
YesterdayUS Blue-Chip, Tech Stocks Fumble on Worries of Rate Hike
YesterdaySerbian Troops Monitoring Situation at Serbia-Kosovo Border Amid Protests
YesterdayUnidentified Man Threatens Journalist, France's Potential Would-Be President Eric Zemmour - Reports
YesterdaySenate Republicans Vote to Block Gov't Funding, Debt Limit Bill Just Days Ahead of Shutdown Deadline
YesterdayGOP Slam 'Economically Illiterate' Admin After It Claims $3.5 Trillion Bill Costs 'Zero Dollars'
YesterdayUS President Joe Biden Aims to Save Obama-Era Policy DACA
YesterdayUK Calls Renewable Energy Main Alternative to Gas as Energy Crisis Deepens
YesterdayGreenland Foreign Minister Demoted Over Pro-Independence Statements - Reports
YesterdayUS Citizen Pleads Guilty to Helping North Korea Evade Sanctions
YesterdayGreens to Strive for Vice-Chancellor Office in Future German Government - Reports
YesterdayDPRK Fires 'Unidentified Projectile' Moments Before Envoy Speaks at UN General Assembly - Reports
YesterdayPlumbing Poverty: Millions of America’s Poorest Don’t Have Running Indoor Water - Report