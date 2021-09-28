Registration was successful!
Georgina Rodriguez Desperate to Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife, Waiting for Man Utd Star to Propose
Georgina Rodriguez Desperate to Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife, Waiting for Man Utd Star to Propose
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo and Spanish-Argentine lingerie model Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016 after meeting in a Madrid shop. The... 28.09.2021, Sputnik International
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez says she's still waiting for the Manchester United ace to pop the question.The 27-year-old brunette confirmed in a new Netflix show that she's desperate to tie the knot with CR7 – and would say "yes" in a heartbeat. Rodriguez posted a clip from the new doc about her life on Instagram, in which she expresses her marriage hopes. Despite the famous pair living their life in the limelight, this is the first time Rodriguez has gone public about her wish to marry Ronaldo. Last year, several media outlets declared that they had secretly married in Morocco after Rodriguez was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger on social media. However, the pair denied the rumours.
Georgina Rodriguez Desperate to Be Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife, Waiting for Man Utd Star to Propose

10:44 GMT 28.09.2021
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo and Spanish-Argentine lingerie model Rodriguez have been in a relationship since 2016 after meeting in a Madrid shop. The couple has a three-year-old daughter together, while Rodriguez is step mum to the striker's three other children.
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez says she's still waiting for the Manchester United ace to pop the question.
The 27-year-old brunette confirmed in a new Netflix show that she's desperate to tie the knot with CR7 – and would say "yes" in a heartbeat.

"It doesn't depend on me . . . I wish," Rodriguez said to her friends when asked getting married to Ronaldo during dinner on a boat.

Rodriguez posted a clip from the new doc about her life on Instagram, in which she expresses her marriage hopes.
Despite the famous pair living their life in the limelight, this is the first time Rodriguez has gone public about her wish to marry Ronaldo.

Last year, several media outlets declared that they had secretly married in Morocco after Rodriguez was seen flaunting a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger on social media. However, the pair denied the rumours.
