International

France Hardens Visa Rules for Moroccans, Algerians, Tunisians
"I confirm this information, this decision," Attal told Europe 1 when asked whether the government has made such a decision.Earlier, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported that Paris would halve the number of visas granted to Algerian and Moroccan nationals, and reduce the number by 30% for Tunisians, compared to 2020.The move came in response to the lack of cooperation from Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands, he confirmed.In 2018, France adopted the so-called Asylum and Immigration Act, designed to control the flow of asylum seekers in response to what the government described as "unprecedented migratory pressure," Attal recalled.
11:13 GMT 28.09.2021
© REUTERS / ALKIS KONSTANTINIDISUnaccompanied refugee minors board an Aegean Airlines aircraft that will transfer them to France under a European Commission-funded relocation program, at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, September 28, 2021
Unaccompanied refugee minors board an Aegean Airlines aircraft that will transfer them to France under a European Commission-funded relocation program, at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, September 28, 2021
© REUTERS / ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
PARIS (Sputnik) – France has tightened the requirements for obtaining visas for nationals of Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.
"I confirm this information, this decision," Attal told Europe 1 when asked whether the government has made such a decision.
Earlier, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported that Paris would halve the number of visas granted to Algerian and Moroccan nationals, and reduce the number by 30% for Tunisians, compared to 2020.
The move came in response to the lack of cooperation from Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia in issuing consular passes necessary for the return of migrants expelled from France to their homelands, he confirmed.
In 2018, France adopted the so-called Asylum and Immigration Act, designed to control the flow of asylum seekers in response to what the government described as "unprecedented migratory pressure," Attal recalled.
