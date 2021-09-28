Registration was successful!
International

07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Beard-Check: Afghan Barbers Banned From Shaving, Trimming Beards - Reports
Beard-Check: Afghan Barbers Banned From Shaving, Trimming Beards - Reports
Afghan Men Banned From Shaving Their Beards, Reports Claim
afghanistan
helmand
beard
sharia law
barber shop
The Taliban movement, which seized power in Afghanistan last month, introduced a ban on shaving and trimming the beards of Afghan men, in accordance with Sharia law, according to the newspaper Ettelaat.Local authorities reportedly said that the restrictions, initially imposed at the end of the last week in Helmand province, now apply to the rest of the country.Another owner of a barber chain claimed that he received a call from someone who introduced himself as an official and who told him not to “follow American styles” and to stop shaving and trimming beards.Afghan residents have reportedly complained that the rules have harmed their businesses as “customers don't shave their beards,” intending to “blend in and look like” Taliban members. Many barbers, according to BBC, now plan to close their shops.Earlier, local media reported that a large number of barbershops across the country have closed due to the new rules established by the Taliban.While a beard in Islam is viewed as a symbol of masculinity, the issue of growing and shaving beards is controversial within numerous Islamic movements. Some consider shaving beards to be a sin and growing them to be mandatory. Others view growing a beard as something desirable, and shaving as an action to be condemned, but not forbidden.*Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
00:53 GMT 28.09.2021
After the Taliban* captured Kabul for the first time on 27 September 1996, it also introduced Sharia law in the country. At that time, the authorities carried out "beard checks", reportedly requiring that beards could not be shorter than the length of a clenched fist.
The Taliban movement, which seized power in Afghanistan last month, introduced a ban on shaving and trimming the beards of Afghan men, in accordance with Sharia law, according to the newspaper Ettelaat.
Local authorities reportedly said that the restrictions, initially imposed at the end of the last week in Helmand province, now apply to the rest of the country.

"The fighters keep coming and ordering us to stop trimming beards," a barber in Kabul told BBC. "One of them told me they can send undercover inspectors to catch us."

Another owner of a barber chain claimed that he received a call from someone who introduced himself as an official and who told him not to “follow American styles” and to stop shaving and trimming beards.
Afghan residents have reportedly complained that the rules have harmed their businesses as “customers don't shave their beards,” intending to “blend in and look like” Taliban members. Many barbers, according to BBC, now plan to close their shops.
Earlier, local media reported that a large number of barbershops across the country have closed due to the new rules established by the Taliban.
While a beard in Islam is viewed as a symbol of masculinity, the issue of growing and shaving beards is controversial within numerous Islamic movements. Some consider shaving beards to be a sin and growing them to be mandatory. Others view growing a beard as something desirable, and shaving as an action to be condemned, but not forbidden.
*Taliban is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
