Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/taliban-order-women-working-in-kabul-to-stay-at-home-interim-mayor-says-1089226237.html
Taliban Order Women Working in Kabul to Stay at Home, Interim Mayor Says
Taliban Order Women Working in Kabul to Stay at Home, Interim Mayor Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Women working in Kabul at positions that can be easily filled by men should no longer report for work, the capital's interim mayor Hamdullah... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-20T06:17+0000
2021-09-20T06:17+0000
afghanistan
women
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088992380_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_677faef9315f06154c0b18b46f33eb26.jpg
"We allowed those who needed or in positions that men could not fill, or that were not for men to return to their posts. They go to work every day," Namony said in a Tweet published by Al Arabiya News.This means that women who work at places restricted for women's access only will be allowed to continue to go to work as previously.Over 2,900 people work in Kabul's city economy, 27% of them being women who work as local representatives in district offices, in revenue and construction engineering, the mayor explained.On 7 September, the leader of Taliban* Hibatullah Akhundzada said that "in the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of Holy Sharia" which is a religious law that forms part of the Islamic tradition and is derived from the Quran.During the Taliban's previous rule in the 1990's girls and women were banned from attending schools and going to work.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088992380_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dbd2a34a9577834180da86fd8045ebe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, women

Taliban Order Women Working in Kabul to Stay at Home, Interim Mayor Says

06:17 GMT 20.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHIVeiled students hold Taliban flags as they listen a speaker before a pro-Taliban rally at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on September 11, 2021.
Veiled students hold Taliban flags as they listen a speaker before a pro-Taliban rally at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Women working in Kabul at positions that can be easily filled by men should no longer report for work, the capital's interim mayor Hamdullah Namony said.
"We allowed those who needed or in positions that men could not fill, or that were not for men to return to their posts. They go to work every day," Namony said in a Tweet published by Al Arabiya News.
This means that women who work at places restricted for women's access only will be allowed to continue to go to work as previously.
"But for the positions that others [men] can fill, we have told them [women] to stay at home until the situation is normalised," the mayor added noting that even though these women will not be working, their salaries will still be payed.
Over 2,900 people work in Kabul's city economy, 27% of them being women who work as local representatives in district offices, in revenue and construction engineering, the mayor explained.
On 7 September, the leader of Taliban* Hibatullah Akhundzada said that "in the future, all issues of governance and life in Afghanistan will be governed by the laws of Holy Sharia" which is a religious law that forms part of the Islamic tradition and is derived from the Quran.
During the Taliban's previous rule in the 1990's girls and women were banned from attending schools and going to work.
*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:27 GMTCanada Set to Deliver Verdict in Testy Vote as PM’s Cakewalk Becomes Nail-Biter
06:17 GMTTaliban Order Women Working in Kabul to Stay at Home, Interim Mayor Says
06:12 GMTSweden Raises Taxes to Finance Largest Military Investment in Modern Times
06:01 GMTBoJo Vows UK’s ‘Ineradicable’ Love of France in Bid to Mend Fences Amid Diplomatic Row Over AUKUS
06:00 GMTBritain Considers Offering Loans to Energy Firms Amid Dramatic Hike in Gas Prices - Report
05:29 GMTRussia’s Ruling Party Ahead in Parliamentary Vote With Over 48%, Election Commission Says
04:34 GMTLive Updates: UK PM Johnson to Push Joe Biden to Lift COVID-19 Travel Ban With US
04:30 GMTNot in the Mood: Golden Retriever Does Not Want to Cuddle
04:28 GMTChinese Observers Give Positive Assessment of Russian State Duma Election
03:45 GMTMusk Adds Another Joke to Joe Biden’s ‘Sleepy’ Issue, When Asked About ‘Inspiration4’ Flight
03:16 GMTKhamenei Appoints New Head of Iranian Air Force
03:16 GMTWait, Again? New Photo of Trudeau Wearing Blackface Emerges on Social Media
02:41 GMT‘Duty of Care’: Texas Doctor Performs Abortion Past 6-Week Law to Protest State’s ‘Heartbeat Bill’
02:02 GMT'Get Off Back Foot': Prince Andrew Mulls Dismissing His Legal Team Over Reputational Damage - Report
01:48 GMT'The Crown' Wins Emmy for 2021 Best Drama Series
00:53 GMTWHO Appoints Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown as Health Financing Ambassador
00:45 GMTIran Says Ready to Sell Fuel to Lebanese Gov't After Hezbollah Secured Emergency Supplies - Report
00:38 GMTVideos: Volcano Eruption on Spanish Island of La Palma Forces 5,000 to Evacuate
00:25 GMTNetanyahu on Facebook Mocks Biden’s Alleged Nap During Talks With Israeli PM Naftali Bennet
Yesterday‘Crisis Crisis’: Trump Says US Becoming ‘Cesspool of Humanity’ Over Border Situation