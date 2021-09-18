Registration was successful!
International

07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
18.09.2021
The AIHRC also expressed doubt in the movement's willingness to respect the organization's mandate and independence."The AIHRC calls upon the Taliban to respect the independence of the AIRHC and its staff and all Afghan human rights defenders, who have worked tirelessly to protect the rights of the Afghan people," the commission added.In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
Afghan Human Rights Commission Says Unable to Work Due to Taliban Interference

20:45 GMT 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYA Taliban soldier walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021.
A Taliban soldier walks on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) announced on Saturday that the Taliban* had seized its offices and was interfering with its work.
The AIHRC also expressed doubt in the movement's willingness to respect the organization's mandate and independence.

"Since August 15 the AIHRC continues in office but has been unable to fulfill its duties to the Afghan people. All AIHRC buildings have been occupied by Taliban forces, who have also made appointments and used AIHRC assets such as cars and computers," the AIHRC said in a statement.

"The AIHRC calls upon the Taliban to respect the independence of the AIRHC and its staff and all Afghan human rights defenders, who have worked tirelessly to protect the rights of the Afghan people," the commission added.
In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
