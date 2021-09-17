Putin: US and NATO Countries Should Provide Most of Money for Post-War Afghan Reconstruction

The Russian president also noted that there should be cooperation with the US and other nations concerning the gradual unfreezing of Afghan assets.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
US-led coalition forces left Afghanistan in August 2021 after a two-decade-long military campaign as the Taliban* took over the country.
"We proceed from the fact that most of the costs for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan should be covered by the United States and NATO countries, which – this is an obvious point – are directly responsible for the dire consequences of their long-term presence in the country", Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
The Russian president also noted that there should be cooperation with the US and other nations concerning the gradual unfreezing of Afghan assets.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries