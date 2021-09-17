Registration was successful!
International

Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Putin: US and NATO Countries Should Provide Most of Money for Post-War Afghan Reconstruction
US-led coalition forces left Afghanistan in August 2021 after a two-decade-long military campaign as the Taliban* took over the country. 17.09.2021, Sputnik International
afghanistan
russia
us
vladimir putin
afghanistan
The Russian president also noted that there should be cooperation with the US and other nations concerning the gradual unfreezing of Afghan assets.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
Putin: US and NATO Countries Should Provide Most of Money for Post-War Afghan Reconstruction

10:21 GMT 17.09.2021 (Updated: 10:32 GMT 17.09.2021)
US-led coalition forces left Afghanistan in August 2021 after a two-decade-long military campaign as the Taliban* took over the country.

"We proceed from the fact that most of the costs for the post-conflict reconstruction of Afghanistan should be covered by the United States and NATO countries, which – this is an obvious point – are directly responsible for the dire consequences of their long-term presence in the country", Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The Russian president also noted that there should be cooperation with the US and other nations concerning the gradual unfreezing of Afghan assets.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
