07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts, State Department Says
Taliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts, State Department Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The unpredictability of the Taliban's decision making regarding whom they allow to leave Afghanistan remains the biggest constraint to... 27.09.2021
"The biggest constraint to the departure of our citizens and others from Afghanistan remains the Taliban’s unpredictability regarding who’s permitted to depart," the official said.The second big constraint to US government's efforts to evacuate individuals is the lack of regular commercial air service so those who wish to leave Afghanistan can do so in a predictable manner, the official said.Since 31 August, at least 85 American citizens and 79 lawful permanent residents have left Afghanistan with the assistance of the US government, the official said.The total number who have departed could be higher due to people leaving Afghanistan for third-party countries on private charter flights outside of the visibility of the US government, the official said.There are approximately 100 American citizens and lawful permanent residents ready to leave Afghanistan, but that the number changes every day due to people changing their minds and taking advantage of other options to get out, the official added.
The State Department’s making it look like the Taliban is calling the shots. Believe Marxism’s State Department propaganda? Or not?
Taliban Unpredictability Poses Biggest Constraint for US Evacuation Efforts, State Department Says

15:40 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITEPeople on a mechanical crane attend to a white signboard outside a building which reads "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan" and "Ministries of prayer and guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice" in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media
People on a mechanical crane attend to a white signboard outside a building which reads Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and Ministries of prayer and guidance and the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 17, 2021 in this picture obtained from social media - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The unpredictability of the Taliban’s decision making regarding whom they allow to leave Afghanistan remains the biggest constraint to the Biden administration's efforts US citizens and others, a senior State Department official said on Monday.
"The biggest constraint to the departure of our citizens and others from Afghanistan remains the Taliban’s unpredictability regarding who’s permitted to depart," the official said.
The second big constraint to US government's efforts to evacuate individuals is the lack of regular commercial air service so those who wish to leave Afghanistan can do so in a predictable manner, the official said.
Since 31 August, at least 85 American citizens and 79 lawful permanent residents have left Afghanistan with the assistance of the US government, the official said.
The total number who have departed could be higher due to people leaving Afghanistan for third-party countries on private charter flights outside of the visibility of the US government, the official said.
There are approximately 100 American citizens and lawful permanent residents ready to leave Afghanistan, but that the number changes every day due to people changing their minds and taking advantage of other options to get out, the official added.
The State Department's making it look like the Taliban is calling the shots. Believe Marxism's State Department propaganda? Or not?
Preterist-ADSeventy
27 September, 18:56 GMT
