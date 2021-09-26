Usyk vs. Fury? Gypsy King's Twitter Like Leaves Fans Buzzing About Possible Heavyweight Clash

British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury liked a post on Twitter that asked netizens who they think would win in a match between him and Oleksandr Usyk, the newly-inaugurated unified heavyweight champion. This like immediately triggered speculations that the Gypsy King was hinting at a possible clash with Usyk. However, in order for the two to meet in the ring, the Gypsy King has to outclass Deontay Wilder, an American boxer who is set to fight him on 9 October.Usyk secured his unified heavyweight championship on Saturday night when he defeated British boxer Anthony Joshua, who lost his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts to the Ukrainian. Yet, the Brit is set for a rematch - something that Frank Warren, Fury's promoter, said Joshua should not do."He shouldn't go anywhere near Usyk - he will never beat him", Warren told the Daily Mail.He, however, has not commented on the potential clash between Fury and Usyk.
On Saturday, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and became the new unified heavyweight champion of the world.
British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury liked a post on Twitter that asked netizens who they think would win in a match between him and Oleksandr Usyk, the newly-inaugurated unified heavyweight champion.
This like immediately triggered speculations that the Gypsy King was hinting at a possible clash with Usyk.
However, in order for the two to meet in the ring, the Gypsy King has to outclass Deontay Wilder, an American boxer who is set to fight him on 9 October.
Usyk secured his unified heavyweight championship on Saturday night when he defeated British boxer Anthony Joshua, who lost his WBA, IBF, and WBO belts to the Ukrainian. Yet, the Brit is set for a rematch - something that Frank Warren, Fury's promoter, said Joshua should not do.
"He shouldn't go anywhere near Usyk - he will never beat him", Warren told the Daily Mail.
He, however, has not commented on the potential clash between Fury and Usyk.