UK Transport Minister Calls on Britons to Behave Normally, Says There is No Shortage of Fuel
"So the most important thing is actually that people carry on as they normally would and fill up their cars when they normally would, then you won't have queues and you won't have shortages at the pump either", the minister said.
Maybe as this Government is so untrustworthy that when a minister says that there's no problems— Don Rockell. 3.5% #FBEB (@DcR70604517) September 25, 2021
Everyone immediately fears the worst
So when Ministers say there's no problems with Fuel - Everyone assumes its a lie - The result panic buying again
The problem here isn’t just the shortage of lorry drivers caused by Brexit. It is a government that no one trusts and that has no authority. When it says ‘don’t panic,’ everyone panics. https://t.co/Ym6ZJGR9tE— Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 25, 2021
It’s all good saying to people don’t panic buy there’s no fuel shortage but the more you drive and see petrol stations closed the moment you get opportunity to get petrol of course people going to full tank there car what else do you expect— TS (@TS_286) September 26, 2021
I don't think that the government saying that there is no fuel shortage is necessarily helpful when in reality, many people find it difficult to find petrol stations with fuel.— Jess Plant (@IAmJessPlant) September 26, 2021
Whatever the cause (driver shortages and/or panic buying), people are experiencing a fuel shortage.
Bad Planning From Government
The government quickly responded to the problem, and on Sunday the authorities decided to make a U-turn on its immigration policy, which had been tightened following Brexit, and issue temporary visas to foreign workers.
According to the BBC, up to 10,500 drivers may start working in the United Kingdom in the run-up to Christmas.
Mr Shapps said he didn’t want to "undercut" British workers, but stressed that he couldn’t "stand by and watch while queues are forming".
The move prompted a mixed response from industry. While the Food and Drink Federation and Logistics UK welcomed the decision, the British Chambers of Commerce described it as “throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire”. Marc Fels, director of the HGV Recruitment Centre, said the measure was “too little” and “too late”.
Labour opposition leader Keir Starmer said the government of Boris Johnson is to blame for the ongoing predicament.
"For a long time we have known there is a problem with HGV drivers that's been there for years but we knew in particular that when we exited the EU there would be a need for a back-up plan to deal with the situation and there has been no plan from the government", he said.