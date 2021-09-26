Swiss Voters Say Yes to Same-Sex Marriages

Preliminary results show that 64.1% are in favour of the "marriage for everyone" initiative, while 35.9% are against it. The turnout stands at 52.6%.Same-sex couples in Switzerland have been allowed to register partnerships since 2007. However, this status offers only limited rights, compared to a registered marriage, and does not allow the joint adoption of children.
ZURICH (Sputnik) - Almost two-thirds of Swiss voters backed a proposal to legalise same-sex marriages in a referendum on Sunday.
