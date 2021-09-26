Powerful 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines' Largest Island Luzon

A powerful 5.7-magnitude earthquake has hit near the main Philippine island of Luzon, the United States Geological Survey stated. The epicentre of the tremor is located just 8 kilometres from the city of Talisay, or 87 kilometres from Manila at a depth of 98.4 kilometres, and, according to reports, it could be felt in the capital, as well as in the central part of Luzon.Later, a 4.5-magnitude aftershock quake was registered nearby, just 5 kilometres from Balayan municipality.
The local authorities have not declared a tsunami alert following the quake, and no casualties have been reported so far.
A powerful 5.7-magnitude earthquake has hit near the main Philippine island of Luzon, the United States Geological Survey stated.
The epicentre of the tremor is located just 8 kilometres from the city of Talisay, or 87 kilometres from Manila at a depth of 98.4 kilometres, and, according to reports, it could be felt in the capital, as well as in the central part of Luzon.
Later, a 4.5-magnitude aftershock quake was registered nearby, just 5 kilometres from Balayan municipality.