Kremlin Says It Hopes for Consistency on Minsk Agreements From Germany After Merkel Leaves

"Let's wait for the results of today's elections. We'll see what happens. German diplomacy is known for respecting established policies", Peskov told the broadcaster Rossiya-1.Earlier this month, Peskov said the Kremlin shares German Chancellor Angela Merkel's opinion that progress on implementing the Minsk Agreements has been negligible and believes Kiev should be encouraged to comply with the deals.The conflict in Donbass between Ukraine's government and the breakaway Donetsk and Lugansk republics has been going on since 2014. The Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political settlement to the conflict, were negotiated by the heads of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine — comprising the Normandy group — in February 2015.
