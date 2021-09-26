Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/israeli-soldiers-shoot-down-nazi-flag-raised-near-outpost-in-west-bank---photo-video-1089416686.html
Israeli Soldiers Shoot Down Nazi Flag Raised Near Outpost in West Bank - Photo, Video
Israeli Soldiers Shoot Down Nazi Flag Raised Near Outpost in West Bank - Photo, Video
The West Bank saw fresh clashes on Sunday, with at least four Palestinians were killed during Israeli military raids earlier in the day. According to an... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
israeli defense forces (idf)
middle east
swastika
israel
nazi
The Israel Defence Forces shot down a Nazi flag that had been raised close to one of their posts in the West Bank city of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, according to The Jerusalem Post. A video allegedly filmed at the site of the incident has emerged online, showing a soldier shooting at the banner, which was hanging from electrical cables.This is not the first such incident in the West Bank this year - just a month ago, protesters placed a burning wooden Star of David with a swastika in it near the evacuated outpost of Evyatar.
11:05 GMT 26.09.2021
Israeli soldiers are seen at the site of a stabbing attack by a Palestinian man next to the entrance of the al-Arub refugee camp near the city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 18, 2016
Israeli soldiers are seen at the site of a stabbing attack by a Palestinian man next to the entrance of the al-Arub refugee camp near the city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 18, 2016
The West Bank saw fresh clashes on Sunday, with at least four Palestinians were killed during Israeli military raids earlier in the day. According to an Israeli military spokesperson, the four killed were Hamas militants.
The Israel Defence Forces shot down a Nazi flag that had been raised close to one of their posts in the West Bank city of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, according to The Jerusalem Post.
A video allegedly filmed at the site of the incident has emerged online, showing a soldier shooting at the banner, which was hanging from electrical cables.
This is not the first such incident in the West Bank this year - just a month ago, protesters placed a burning wooden Star of David with a swastika in it near the evacuated outpost of Evyatar.
