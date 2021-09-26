Israeli Soldiers Shoot Down Nazi Flag Raised Near Outpost in West Bank - Photo, Video

The Israel Defence Forces shot down a Nazi flag that had been raised close to one of their posts in the West Bank city of Beit Ummar, near Hebron, according to The Jerusalem Post. A video allegedly filmed at the site of the incident has emerged online, showing a soldier shooting at the banner, which was hanging from electrical cables.This is not the first such incident in the West Bank this year - just a month ago, protesters placed a burning wooden Star of David with a swastika in it near the evacuated outpost of Evyatar.
