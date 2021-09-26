Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/infrastructure-plan-pelosi-says-she-never-brings-a-bill-to-floor-that-doesnt-have-the-votes-1089427094.html
Infrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'
Infrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'
With the $3.5 trillion Democratic spending plan being dubbed one of America's "biggest spending sprees", it has caused division and criticism not only between... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T18:00+0000
2021-09-26T18:00+0000
us
nancy pelosi
democrats
joe biden
congress
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089428377_0:113:3071:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_2c427a365914b2318fe9d46fbca34f7c.jpg
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, when discussing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on ABC's "This Week", said that she would never bring a bill to the floor if it does not have enough votes to be passed.When the host, George Stephanopoulos, asked Pelosi about the timing for the passage of the bill, the speaker ambiguously said that "we're going to pass the bill this week", even though its language included a commitment to vote on it on Monday.She did not rule out that the vote might take place on Monday but underlined again that it would happen only if she has enough votes.Representative Pramila Jayapal, who is a chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said earlier that Monday was just an arbitrary deadline and there was "no reason to bring it up", since "it's just an attempt to pass one bill and leave behind the bill that has the majority of the president's agenda".Over the weekend, Jayapal took to Twitter to announce that she had joined her fellow House Democrats on the Budget Committee to pass the "Build Back Better" agenda.Why Are the Democrats Divided Over the Bill?The massive $3.5 trillion spending bill - earlier in the weekend passed by the House Budget Committee and sent to the House floor - has caused debates among the Democratic Party, along with the separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill.As the progressives insist on large expenditures for the "Build Back Better" agenda, moderates express concerns that some of the measures, particularly those related to climate action, go too far.Progressives, however, argue that they have already reduced their reconciliation demands, with some observers adding that it would be "disastrous" for the United States to go to the global climate conference without having passed the climate-related measures.Biden has repeatedly insisted that both of his legislation items - the $3.5 trillion spending bill and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill - need to be passed for the sake of fulfilling his "Build Back Better" agenda. Yet, the president has recently acknowledged that the negotiations over the bill have reached a "stalemate", with squabbles between moderates and progressives threatening to undermine his agenda, especially in light of Republican lawmakers being united in their opposition to the president's spending plans.What Are the Prospects?Democratic Representative John Yarmuth, the House Budget Committee chair, told The Washington Post that in the event of the progressives appearing close enough to ensure the initial failure of the infrastructure bill, Democratic leaders could manage to push it through until the Senate is close to finishing the reconciliation bill.He even suggested a possible scenario of Nancy Pelosi's actions.According to him, that would be "a step toward the eventual goal of getting Biden's whole agenda right", as both sides would "get their way".Still, the costly Biden agenda will have to somehow make its way to the Senate, with Republican lawmakers adamant in their description of the bills as "irresponsible spending". "Democrats' reckless tax and spending spree hurts American families and helps China. The American people don't want it. And Senate Republicans won't support it", said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
https://sputniknews.com/20210824/us-house-passes-35-trillion-budget-blueprint-1083703956.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1a/1089428377_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_739901ae515189dacc20d90998912ac2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nancy pelosi, democrats, joe biden, congress

Infrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'

18:00 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2021
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / ELIZABETH FRANTZ
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
With the $3.5 trillion Democratic spending plan being dubbed one of America's "biggest spending sprees", it has caused division and criticism not only between the two opposing parties but also among the Democrats themselves.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, when discussing the $1 trillion infrastructure bill on ABC's "This Week", said that she would never bring a bill to the floor if it does not have enough votes to be passed.
When the host, George Stephanopoulos, asked Pelosi about the timing for the passage of the bill, the speaker ambiguously said that "we're going to pass the bill this week", even though its language included a commitment to vote on it on Monday.

"I'm never bringing a bill to the floor that doesn't have the votes", Pelosi said. "You cannot choose the date. You have to go when you have the votes".

She did not rule out that the vote might take place on Monday but underlined again that it would happen only if she has enough votes.
Representative Pramila Jayapal, who is a chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said earlier that Monday was just an arbitrary deadline and there was "no reason to bring it up", since "it's just an attempt to pass one bill and leave behind the bill that has the majority of the president's agenda".
Over the weekend, Jayapal took to Twitter to announce that she had joined her fellow House Democrats on the Budget Committee to pass the "Build Back Better" agenda.

Why Are the Democrats Divided Over the Bill?

The massive $3.5 trillion spending bill - earlier in the weekend passed by the House Budget Committee and sent to the House floor - has caused debates among the Democratic Party, along with the separate $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
As the progressives insist on large expenditures for the "Build Back Better" agenda, moderates express concerns that some of the measures, particularly those related to climate action, go too far.

"The most emergent need that we have right now is to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will invest in roads, bridges, water, sewer, & broadband after years of neglect. Any further spending should not be rushed & should be considered on a bipartisan basis", Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) noted earlier in September.

Progressives, however, argue that they have already reduced their reconciliation demands, with some observers adding that it would be "disastrous" for the United States to go to the global climate conference without having passed the climate-related measures.
FILE PHOTO: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol is seen as Senators work to advance the bipartisan infrastructure bill in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2021
US House Narrowly Passes $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint, Sets Deadline for Infrastructure Package
24 August, 20:17 GMT
Biden has repeatedly insisted that both of his legislation items - the $3.5 trillion spending bill and the $1 trillion infrastructure bill - need to be passed for the sake of fulfilling his "Build Back Better" agenda.
"My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America", Biden said, touting his agenda.
Yet, the president has recently acknowledged that the negotiations over the bill have reached a "stalemate", with squabbles between moderates and progressives threatening to undermine his agenda, especially in light of Republican lawmakers being united in their opposition to the president's spending plans.

What Are the Prospects?

Democratic Representative John Yarmuth, the House Budget Committee chair, told The Washington Post that in the event of the progressives appearing close enough to ensure the initial failure of the infrastructure bill, Democratic leaders could manage to push it through until the Senate is close to finishing the reconciliation bill.
He even suggested a possible scenario of Nancy Pelosi's actions.

"I think probably what would happen is we wouldn't vote on it — leadership would pull it", Yarmuth told The Washington Post. "Nancy would go to the moderates and say, 'We don't have the votes. You want it to go down, or you want to live to fight another day?'"

According to him, that would be "a step toward the eventual goal of getting Biden's whole agenda right", as both sides would "get their way".
Still, the costly Biden agenda will have to somehow make its way to the Senate, with Republican lawmakers adamant in their description of the bills as "irresponsible spending".
"Democrats' reckless tax and spending spree hurts American families and helps China. The American people don't want it. And Senate Republicans won't support it", said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
300001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:58 GMTVideo: Miss France 2019 Confronted by 'Teenage Gang' That Threw Stones at Her in Paris
18:47 GMTFree For All! Enraged Moped Drivers Fight in London Amid Lack of Fuel - Video
18:39 GMTPSG's Kylian Mbappe Caught on Camera 'Lamenting Neymar Would Not Give Him Passes'
18:35 GMTPowerful 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines' Largest Island Luzon
18:00 GMTInfrastructure Plan: Pelosi Says She 'Never' Brings a Bill to Floor 'That Doesn't Have the Votes'
17:43 GMTUsyk vs. Fury? Gypsy King's Twitter Like Leaves Fans Buzzing About Possible Heavyweight Clash
16:50 GMTLabour Leader Demands Visas For 100K Foreign Lorry Drivers Amid Global Shortage
16:33 GMTLabour Staff Cuts That Prompted Strike Ballot Due to £2m-a-Year Legal Costs
16:23 GMTDHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US
16:21 GMTTurkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says
16:06 GMTSPD Leads in German Election Polls With 25.8% as Merkel's Bloc on Track for Worst Result Since 1949
15:59 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander's Case Sets Precedent for Holding War Criminals to Account in Canada
15:45 GMTFive Palestinians Reported Killed in Israeli Anti-Hamas Operation
15:38 GMTSpain's La Palma Airport Reopens After Brief Pause Over Volcanic Activity
15:37 GMTAustralian Cyclist Recreates Baby From Nirvana's Nevermind Cover Using GPS and City Streets
15:10 GMTSan Marino to Decide Whether to Lift Ban on Abortions
14:52 GMT'Whipping' Story is Attempt to Divert Public Opinion From Biden's Political Failures, Observers Say
14:42 GMTRewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend
14:35 GMTTurkish President Reveals Ankara Still Considering Purchase of Second Batch of S-400 Defence System
14:34 GMTPolls: Taro Kono Seen as Best Pick to Lead Japan's Governing Party