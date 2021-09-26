https://sputniknews.com/20210926/dhs-chief-reveals-up-to-12000-haitians-who-crossed-southern-border-were-released-into-us-1089427597.html
DHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US
Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that between 10,000 and 12,000 Haitian migrants have been released into the US since 9 September, when they began to arrive en masse on the southern US border. However, their number might increase, Mayorkas admitted in an interview with Fox News. He referred to 5,000 Haitians who are still being processed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).Mayorkas indicated that American laws regulate the release of migrants in the US, who are yet to be vetted for a permanent stay in the country. He stressed that US authorities will be ensuring that these migrants show up for the hearings in their cases as the Fox host reminded the secretary that around 44% of released migrants miss their appointments at court and go AWOL.The Fox News' anchor also pressed Mayorkas on there being over 11 million people who reside in the US illegally as a result of such practices as the release of those migrants whose stay was not approved. The secretary only responded that such numbers indicated that the system was "broken" and the country needs immigration reform.At the same time, Mayorkas dismissed the notion that completion of the border wall would help to resolve the problems with illegal migrants.Immigration Crisis on America's Southern BorderWhile both major US parties are in agreement that immigration reform is needed, they have so far been unable to agree upon how to go about it. At the same time, the US is facing a 20-year record-high surge in illegal migrants along its southern border, with Republicans blaming Democrats and the Biden administration for failing to deal with the crisis. The latter was exacerbated by a September spike in arrivals and illegal border crossings by Haitian migrants.They have set up a camp under the Rio Grande bridge connecting Mexico and Texas, which surged to 15,000 people this week despite the US closing the border crossing and intensifying "removal flights" sending migrants back to their homes or other countries. A total of 30,000 Haitians have reportedly been caught illegally crossing into the US so far, according to the DHS.
