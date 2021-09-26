DHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US

Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/dhs-chief-reveals-up-to-12000-haitians-who-crossed-southern-border-were-released-into-us-1089427597.html
2021-09-26T16:23+0000
2021-09-26T16:31+0000
haiti
us
migrants
Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that between 10,000 and 12,000 Haitian migrants have been released into the US since 9 September, when they began to arrive en masse on the southern US border. However, their number might increase, Mayorkas admitted in an interview with Fox News. He referred to 5,000 Haitians who are still being processed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).Mayorkas indicated that American laws regulate the release of migrants in the US, who are yet to be vetted for a permanent stay in the country. He stressed that US authorities will be ensuring that these migrants show up for the hearings in their cases as the Fox host reminded the secretary that around 44% of released migrants miss their appointments at court and go AWOL.The Fox News' anchor also pressed Mayorkas on there being over 11 million people who reside in the US illegally as a result of such practices as the release of those migrants whose stay was not approved. The secretary only responded that such numbers indicated that the system was "broken" and the country needs immigration reform.At the same time, Mayorkas dismissed the notion that completion of the border wall would help to resolve the problems with illegal migrants.Immigration Crisis on America's Southern BorderWhile both major US parties are in agreement that immigration reform is needed, they have so far been unable to agree upon how to go about it. At the same time, the US is facing a 20-year record-high surge in illegal migrants along its southern border, with Republicans blaming Democrats and the Biden administration for failing to deal with the crisis. The latter was exacerbated by a September spike in arrivals and illegal border crossings by Haitian migrants.They have set up a camp under the Rio Grande bridge connecting Mexico and Texas, which surged to 15,000 people this week despite the US closing the border crossing and intensifying "removal flights" sending migrants back to their homes or other countries. A total of 30,000 Haitians have reportedly been caught illegally crossing into the US so far, according to the DHS.
https://sputniknews.com/20210923/us-to-find-ways-to-get-more-help-to-haitian-migrants-after-us-envoy-resigned-state-dept-says-1089340783.html
haiti
haiti, us, migrants

DHS Chief Reveals Up to 12,000 Haitians Who Crossed Southern Border Were Released Into US

16:23 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 16:31 GMT 26.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Paul RatjeАгент пограничного патруля США пытается помешать гаитянскому мигранту войти в лагерь на берегу Рио-Гранде в Дель-Рио, штат Техас
Агент пограничного патруля США пытается помешать гаитянскому мигранту войти в лагерь на берегу Рио-Гранде в Дель-Рио, штат Техас - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Paul Ratje
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The Biden administration landed in hot water over the handling of a new border crisis this September – for failing to stop illegal border crossings amid a surge in Haitian migrants on the one hand; on the other – for sending thousands of them back in deportation flights.
Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has revealed that between 10,000 and 12,000 Haitian migrants have been released into the US since 9 September, when they began to arrive en masse on the southern US border. However, their number might increase, Mayorkas admitted in an interview with Fox News. He referred to 5,000 Haitians who are still being processed by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

"[We] will make determinations whether they will be returned to Haiti based on our public health and public interest authorities".

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei attend a news conference - Sputnik International
Alejandro Mayorkas
Secretary of Homeland Security
Mayorkas indicated that American laws regulate the release of migrants in the US, who are yet to be vetted for a permanent stay in the country. He stressed that US authorities will be ensuring that these migrants show up for the hearings in their cases as the Fox host reminded the secretary that around 44% of released migrants miss their appointments at court and go AWOL.
"We have enforcement guideline in place that provide the individuals who are recent border crossers who do not show up for their hearings are enforcement priorities and will be removed".
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei attend a news conference - Sputnik International
Alejandro Mayorkas
Secretary of Homeland Security
The Fox News' anchor also pressed Mayorkas on there being over 11 million people who reside in the US illegally as a result of such practices as the release of those migrants whose stay was not approved. The secretary only responded that such numbers indicated that the system was "broken" and the country needs immigration reform.
At the same time, Mayorkas dismissed the notion that completion of the border wall would help to resolve the problems with illegal migrants.
"We do not agree with the building of the wall. The law provides that individuals can make a claim for humanitarian relief. That is actually one of our proudest traditions".
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei attend a news conference - Sputnik International
Alejandro Mayorkas
Secretary of Homeland Security

Immigration Crisis on America's Southern Border

While both major US parties are in agreement that immigration reform is needed, they have so far been unable to agree upon how to go about it. At the same time, the US is facing a 20-year record-high surge in illegal migrants along its southern border, with Republicans blaming Democrats and the Biden administration for failing to deal with the crisis. The latter was exacerbated by a September spike in arrivals and illegal border crossings by Haitian migrants.
Мигранты из Гаити пересекают границу США и Мексики на реке Рио-Гранде - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
US to Find Ways to Get More Help to Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned, State Dept. Says
23 September, 14:29 GMT
They have set up a camp under the Rio Grande bridge connecting Mexico and Texas, which surged to 15,000 people this week despite the US closing the border crossing and intensifying "removal flights" sending migrants back to their homes or other countries. A total of 30,000 Haitians have reportedly been caught illegally crossing into the US so far, according to the DHS.
