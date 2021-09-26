Registration was successful!
International
WATCH LIVE: Canary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate

Canary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate
Canary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate
Earlier this week, the Spanish authorities closed the airport on the island of La Palma because of ash clouds from volcanic eruptions in Spain's Canaries... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja erupts again following a week of continuous eruptions.To date, more than 5,000 people have been evacuated from areas close to the erupting volcano. On 24 September, authorities ordered more evacuations from the town of El Paso as explosions and new openings were reported on the volcano.The 19 September eruption has destroyed 320 buildings and 154 hectares of land. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the volcanic eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
Canary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate

09:41 GMT 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Spanish Emergency Military Unit (UME)/Reuters TVИзвержение вулкана на острове Ла Пальма
Извержение вулкана на острове Ла Пальма - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / Spanish Emergency Military Unit (UME)/Reuters TV
Earlier this week, the Spanish authorities closed the airport on the island of La Palma because of ash clouds from volcanic eruptions in Spain's Canaries archipelago.
Sputnik is live from the Canary Island of La Palma, Spain, as the volcano Cumbre Vieja erupts again following a week of continuous eruptions.
To date, more than 5,000 people have been evacuated from areas close to the erupting volcano. On 24 September, authorities ordered more evacuations from the town of El Paso as explosions and new openings were reported on the volcano.
The 19 September eruption has destroyed 320 buildings and 154 hectares of land. According to the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute, the volcanic eruption is likely to last from 24 to 84 days.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
