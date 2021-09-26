Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210926/are-they-paid-actors-ex-uk-health-secretary-mocked-for-comeback-video-in-his-constituency-1089412603.html
'Are They Paid Actors?' Ex-UK Health Secretary Mocked for 'Comeback Video' in His Constituency
In June, Matt Hancock resigned as UK health secretary over footage captured from inside his office that showed him kissing and embracing his aide Gina... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
'Are They Paid Actors?' Ex-UK Health Secretary Mocked for 'Comeback Video' in His Constituency

05:29 GMT 26.09.2021
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock visits Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in west London, Thursday June 17, 2021
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock visits Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in west London, Thursday June 17, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AP Photo / Steve Reigate
Nikita Folomov
In June, Matt Hancock resigned as UK health secretary over footage captured from inside his office that showed him kissing and embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo.
Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been mocked online after tweeting a short video of him meeting and greeting his constituents in Haverhill, West Suffolk.
The "comeback" clip showed the Conservative MP for West Suffolk fist-bumping a local business owner, being praised for his work during the pandemic, and posing for pictures with constituents, among other things.
One woman was filmed rubbing Hancock's shoulder and touching his face, as she told him, "It's good to see you. You've done very well. It's good to see you", to which the ex-health secretary humbly replied: "Thank you, thank you".
The 50-second video, which was released months after Hancock resigned after leaked CCTV footage from inside his office showed him making out with his close -- and married -- aide Gina Coladangelo, has been ridiculed online, with many suggesting he should've stayed "in hiding".
Some alleged that the people in the video were likely "paid actors", while others pointed out that Hancock had had "lots of contact" with people while filming the video despite COVID-19 precautions.
The Sun reported back in June that Hancock had been having an extramarital affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, and to support its claim, the tabloid published a photo of the couple kissing and embracing inside his office at the Department of Health. Shortly thereafter, Hancock resigned.
