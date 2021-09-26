'Are They Paid Actors?' Ex-UK Health Secretary Mocked for 'Comeback Video' in His Constituency
© AP Photo / Steve ReigateBritain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock visits Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in west London, Thursday June 17, 2021
In June, Matt Hancock resigned as UK health secretary over footage captured from inside his office that showed him kissing and embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo.
Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been mocked online after tweeting a short video of him meeting and greeting his constituents in Haverhill, West Suffolk.
The "comeback" clip showed the Conservative MP for West Suffolk fist-bumping a local business owner, being praised for his work during the pandemic, and posing for pictures with constituents, among other things.
One woman was filmed rubbing Hancock's shoulder and touching his face, as she told him, "It's good to see you. You've done very well. It's good to see you", to which the ex-health secretary humbly replied: "Thank you, thank you".
The 50-second video, which was released months after Hancock resigned after leaked CCTV footage from inside his office showed him making out with his close -- and married -- aide Gina Coladangelo, has been ridiculed online, with many suggesting he should've stayed "in hiding".
Some alleged that the people in the video were likely "paid actors", while others pointed out that Hancock had had "lots of contact" with people while filming the video despite COVID-19 precautions.
Lots of contact in the dangerous covid era :)— Nial LAT (@nial_lat) September 25, 2021
So it's OK to touch faces now coooooool.#HANCOCKSAYSITSOVER— Neil Oliver for PM 🙏 (@rev_alexander) September 25, 2021
Had to check if this was a parody account....— Dee (@Deew04) September 25, 2021
Wonder how much @MattHancock paid these actors— CoronavirusNHSstaff💙 (@NHSSTAFFCOVID19) September 25, 2021
Were they paid actors? Can't think why any sane person would be near you.— Anne Mc Closkey (@DrAnneDerry) September 25, 2021
We prefered it when you were in hiding - please return there— dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 25, 2021
This looks like a sketch Sacha Baron Cohen would have done as a character.— GavinM1T (@GavinM1T) September 25, 2021
The Sun reported back in June that Hancock had been having an extramarital affair with his aide Gina Coladangelo, and to support its claim, the tabloid published a photo of the couple kissing and embracing inside his office at the Department of Health. Shortly thereafter, Hancock resigned.