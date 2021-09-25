Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
https://sputniknews.com/20210925/un-under-secretary-general-on-aukus-differences-should-be-resolved-via-diplomacy-1089403935.html
UN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy
UN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told Sputnik on Saturday, regarding the establishment of the... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T15:34+0000
2021-09-25T15:34+0000
aukus
world
united nations
aukus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101811/50/1018115057_0:224:4664:2848_1920x0_80_0_0_f960fa9ecbb7fb937024bd32d0063b37.jpg
When asked whether the AUKUS, announced last week, will contribute to stability in the region or will undermine it, Nakamitsu said, "It’s too early to say."Few details are available on the new security alliance, the under-secretary-general said.The new agreement was questioned by Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the new pact alliance threatened stability in the region and provoked an arms race. At the same time, parties to the alliance said the pact was not aimed against anyone.The establishment of the new deal, among other effects, outraged France, which lost a $66-billion deal on diesel-powered submarines with Australia, as Canberra abruptly terminated it in favour of procuring nuclear-powered submarines within the trilateral agreement.French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, discussed on Wednesday the start of consultations to restore trust in bilateral relations, as well as a late October meeting in Europe. Macron also announced that the French ambassador, recalled in the wake of the AUKUS announcement, would return to the US capital next week.
united nations
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101811/50/1018115057_284:0:4380:3072_1920x0_80_0_0_3e0ec96078752027b8e8f54bda5d5bd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, united nations, aukus

UN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy

15:34 GMT 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Massoud HossainiU.S. and British soldiers chat at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan in January.
U.S. and British soldiers chat at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan in January. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© AP Photo / Massoud Hossaini
Subscribe
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Under-Secretary-General of Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu told Sputnik on Saturday, regarding the establishment of the Australia-UK-US security alliance (AUKUS), that all differences should be resolved through diplomacy.
When asked whether the AUKUS, announced last week, will contribute to stability in the region or will undermine it, Nakamitsu said, "It’s too early to say."

"Our position is that we encourage all states to achieve peace and stability through dialogue and negotiations", Nakamitsu said.

Few details are available on the new security alliance, the under-secretary-general said.

"We encourage all parties to, number one, definitely to continue to abide by all the NPT [Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons] obligations. And then, in the regional stability, relevant countries should resolve whatever differences and tensions through dialogue and diplomacy", Nakamitsu said.

The new agreement was questioned by Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the new pact alliance threatened stability in the region and provoked an arms race. At the same time, parties to the alliance said the pact was not aimed against anyone.
© REUTERS / Tom BrennerPresident Biden delivers remark on National Security at the White House
President Biden delivers remark on National Security at the White House - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
President Biden delivers remark on National Security at the White House
© REUTERS / Tom Brenner
The establishment of the new deal, among other effects, outraged France, which lost a $66-billion deal on diesel-powered submarines with Australia, as Canberra abruptly terminated it in favour of procuring nuclear-powered submarines within the trilateral agreement.
French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, discussed on Wednesday the start of consultations to restore trust in bilateral relations, as well as a late October meeting in Europe. Macron also announced that the French ambassador, recalled in the wake of the AUKUS announcement, would return to the US capital next week.
060000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:52 GMTPanic, Endless Queues, Blocked Roads: UK Plunges Into Chaos Due to Petrol Crisis – Videos, Photos
16:44 GMTSergei Lavrov: Creation of AUKUS Security Pact Could Affect Russia-EU Dialogue
16:32 GMT'Epic': Trump Touts Upcoming Georgia Rally as 'Crucial' for GOP to Reclaim White House in 2024
16:30 GMTWater Pups Unleashed: Adorable Baby Seals Play Together
16:12 GMTLavrov: US Failed to Consider Repercussions of Leaving Weapons in Afghanistan During Hasty Pull-Out
16:03 GMTJanuary 6 Riot: FBI Informant Affiliated With Proud Boys Reportedly Entered Capitol Alongside Crowd
16:02 GMTRussian Foreign Minister Lavrov Holds Press Conference Ahead of United Nations Speech
15:56 GMTBiggest LA Port Faces Massive Traffic Jam as Over 60 Ships Unable to Unload Their Cargo
15:34 GMTUN Under-Secretary-General on AUKUS: Differences Should Be Resolved Via Diplomacy
15:34 GMTBuyer's Remorse? US Officials Allegedly 'Bewildered and Appalled' by Biden Admin Diplomatic Failures
15:22 GMTAll Nuclear Powers Will Have to Join Arms Control Talks One Day, UN Disarmament Chief Says
14:54 GMTProtesters in Eastern Sudan Block Haiya-Khartoum Oil Pipeline
14:52 GMTPro-GOP Group TV Ads Tie ‘Vulnerable’ Democrats to Biden Ahead of Key State Legislative Elections
13:43 GMT'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt
13:30 GMTFauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'
13:22 GMTPhotographer Denies Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Illegal Immigrants
13:16 GMTUS, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
13:01 GMTUN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
12:48 GMT'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris
12:39 GMTBJP Defends Decision to Evict 5,000 Muslims in Assam as Pakistan Lodges Formal Protest With India