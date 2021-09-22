European Commission Yet Undecided on AUKUS Deal Response

"No operational decisions were taken at the College meeting concerning this topic [AUKUS]," Dombrovskis said at a briefing following the EC College meeting.He noted that the European Union stands in solidarity with France and believes that allies should discuss important topics with each other before making decisions."It is important that allies and friends are talking to each other and openly discuss problematic issues," he added.Australia unilaterally terminated a $66 billion submarine contract with France last week in favour of another deal under the AUKUS strategic partnership with the US and the UK. The decision sparked tensions between France and the AUKUS member states, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations.Paris additionally attempted to convince Brussels to delay the EU-US Trade and Technology Council, scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh this month to discuss trade and investment opportunities, cooperation in technology, digital issues and supply chains.The EU has so far responded by announcing its support for France and expressing regret that AUKUS excluded EU countries. The bloc also said it may review its partnership with the US in light of recent events.At the initiative of France and Germany, NATO partners also agreed to revise the strategic concept of the alliance.
babai
The European Commission won't do anything to upset their Master
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission (EC) has been discussing the implications of the defence partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS), but has not yet made any decisions on the issue, EC Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.
"No operational decisions were taken at the College meeting concerning this topic [AUKUS]," Dombrovskis said at a briefing following the EC College meeting.
He noted that the European Union stands in solidarity with France and believes that allies should discuss important topics with each other before making decisions.
"It is important that allies and friends are talking to each other and openly discuss problematic issues," he added.
Australia unilaterally terminated a $66 billion submarine contract with France last week in favour of another deal under the AUKUS strategic partnership with the US and the UK. The decision sparked tensions between France and the AUKUS member states, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations.
Paris additionally attempted to convince Brussels to delay the EU-US Trade and Technology Council, scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh this month to discuss trade and investment opportunities, cooperation in technology, digital issues and supply chains.
The EU has so far responded by announcing its support for France and expressing regret that AUKUS excluded EU countries. The bloc also said it may review its partnership with the US in light of recent events.
At the initiative of France and Germany, NATO partners also agreed to revise the strategic concept of the alliance.