21.09.2021
AUKUS
On 15 September, the US, UK, and Australia announced the new trilateral AUKUS defence partnership. While the partners said it's designed to protect and defend "our shared interests in the Indo-Pacific", some experts believe the true purpose of the partnership is to counter China.
European Commission Yet Undecided on AUKUS Deal Response
European Commission Yet Undecided on AUKUS Deal Response
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission (EC) has been discussing the implications of the defence partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
"No operational decisions were taken at the College meeting concerning this topic [AUKUS]," Dombrovskis said at a briefing following the EC College meeting.He noted that the European Union stands in solidarity with France and believes that allies should discuss important topics with each other before making decisions."It is important that allies and friends are talking to each other and openly discuss problematic issues," he added.Australia unilaterally terminated a $66 billion submarine contract with France last week in favour of another deal under the AUKUS strategic partnership with the US and the UK. The decision sparked tensions between France and the AUKUS member states, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations.Paris additionally attempted to convince Brussels to delay the EU-US Trade and Technology Council, scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh this month to discuss trade and investment opportunities, cooperation in technology, digital issues and supply chains.The EU has so far responded by announcing its support for France and expressing regret that AUKUS excluded EU countries. The bloc also said it may review its partnership with the US in light of recent events.At the initiative of France and Germany, NATO partners also agreed to revise the strategic concept of the alliance.
European Commission Yet Undecided on AUKUS Deal Response

18:46 GMT 22.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Naval GroupThis handout picture taken on July 18, 2020 and released on October 20, 2020 by French shipbuilder Naval Group shows new French navy nuclear attack submarine Suffren, a Barracuda class, arriving at Toulon's naval base
This handout picture taken on July 18, 2020 and released on October 20, 2020 by French shipbuilder Naval Group shows new French navy nuclear attack submarine Suffren, a Barracuda class, arriving at Toulon's naval base - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Naval Group
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission (EC) has been discussing the implications of the defence partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS), but has not yet made any decisions on the issue, EC Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday.
"No operational decisions were taken at the College meeting concerning this topic [AUKUS]," Dombrovskis said at a briefing following the EC College meeting.
He noted that the European Union stands in solidarity with France and believes that allies should discuss important topics with each other before making decisions.
"It is important that allies and friends are talking to each other and openly discuss problematic issues," he added.
Australia unilaterally terminated a $66 billion submarine contract with France last week in favour of another deal under the AUKUS strategic partnership with the US and the UK. The decision sparked tensions between France and the AUKUS member states, with Paris recalling its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra for consultations.
Paris additionally attempted to convince Brussels to delay the EU-US Trade and Technology Council, scheduled to be held in Pittsburgh this month to discuss trade and investment opportunities, cooperation in technology, digital issues and supply chains.
The EU has so far responded by announcing its support for France and expressing regret that AUKUS excluded EU countries. The bloc also said it may review its partnership with the US in light of recent events.
At the initiative of France and Germany, NATO partners also agreed to revise the strategic concept of the alliance.
The European Commission won't do anything to upset their Master
