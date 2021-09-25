https://sputniknews.com/20210925/politicians-will-not-deliver-us-from-the-struggle-against-racism-1089384795.html
Politicians Will Not Deliver us From the Struggle Against Racism
Politicians Will Not Deliver us From the Struggle Against Racism
Homeless Community Fights Back Against Eviction, Remembering the Grito de Lares, The Violence Endemic to Football
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Reginald Guy, CEO of the Purpose Party to discuss the struggle to preserve public space in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Washington, DC, the failure of the local government to provide relief for the homeless community at the plaza despite the threat of eviction that development poses, and the community organizing for real action for the community, rather than banks and developers.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the anniversary of the Grito de Lares, an anti-colonial revolt in Puerto Rico, how the event fits into the broader history of colonialism in the Caribbean, and the continuing colonialism that Puerto Rico experiences today.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the NFL's crackdown on "excessive taunting" and the racial aspects of its enforcement, how this fits into the NFL's record on race, and the endemic culture of violence and retribution that young football players face.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the decline of mass anti-racist movement participation after the inauguration of Joe Biden and the danger of such complacency toward white supremacy, the indictment of Terence Sutton in the killing of Karon Hylton in Washington, DC, and the limitations of relying on politicians for real change.
Politicians Will Not Deliver us From the Struggle Against Racism
Homeless Community Fights Back Against Eviction, Remembering the Grito de Lares, The Violence Endemic to Football
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Reginald Guy, CEO of the Purpose Party to discuss the struggle to preserve public space in the Adams Morgan neighborhood in Washington, DC, the failure of the local government to provide relief for the homeless community at the plaza despite the threat of eviction that development poses, and the community organizing for real action for the community, rather than banks and developers.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Libre X Sankara, poet, cultural worker, educator and organizer with the Troika Kollective to discuss the anniversary of the Grito de Lares, an anti-colonial revolt in Puerto Rico, how the event fits into the broader history of colonialism in the Caribbean, and the continuing colonialism that Puerto Rico experiences today.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the NFL’s crackdown on “excessive taunting” and the racial aspects of its enforcement, how this fits into the NFL’s record on race, and the endemic culture of violence and retribution that young football players face.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Chuck Modiano, justice journalist and Sports writer for Deadspin to discuss the decline of mass anti-racist movement participation after the inauguration of Joe Biden and the danger of such complacency toward white supremacy, the indictment of Terence Sutton in the killing of Karon Hylton in Washington, DC, and the limitations of relying on politicians for real change.
