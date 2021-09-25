Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: 'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210925/claims-of-moscow-manipulating-gas-prices-confusing-and-fake-russian-ambassador-to-germany-says-1089400868.html
Claims of Moscow Manipulating Gas Prices 'Confusing' and 'Fake', Russian Ambassador to Germany Says
Claims of Moscow Manipulating Gas Prices 'Confusing' and 'Fake', Russian Ambassador to Germany Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Claims by some German politicians that Russia is trying to inflate spot gas prices and restrict gas supplies to Europe are "confusing" and... 25.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-25T12:36+0000
2021-09-25T12:36+0000
europe
russia
germany
gas
nord stream 2
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104821/84/1048218439_0:115:3036:1823_1920x0_80_0_0_b52c9239a374689cc7b9fa3e29b5b6de.jpg
The diplomat called such accusations "outright fakes" and "primitive anti-Russian lies".Nechaev added that, in accordance with free-market mechanisms, many foreign suppliers had recently chosen to redirect fuel from the European market to the Asian one, where prices were higher.The diplomat remarked on the importance of gas for Germany in light of its energy transition plans, which envision giving up nuclear energy and coal. Nechaev added that Russia was prepared to supply Germany with gas on the best terms, which had been the reason behind Nord Stream 2, a pipeline set to bring gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.Earlier this week, the candidate for Chancellor of Germany from the Green Party, Annalena Baerbock, said the German government should send a message to Moscow that "Russia must stick to its promises and supply enough gas through the existing pipelines like it used to." Baerbock has repeatedly spoken out against the recently finished Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and criticised the German government for agreeing to the project.In September, Gazprom announced that Nord Stream 2 had been completed. The company is working to obtain the certification of its operator to start gas supplies and making sure the pipeline is ready to pump gas.At the same time, gas prices in Europe skyrocketed due to insufficient stockpiles, reaching an all-time high - over $950 per 1,000 cubic metres last week.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104821/84/1048218439_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65222b8b421227e2b2ae20fc49886417.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, germany, gas, nord stream 2

Claims of Moscow Manipulating Gas Prices 'Confusing' and 'Fake', Russian Ambassador to Germany Says

12:36 GMT 25.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the photo bankNord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project
Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline construction project - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Claims by some German politicians that Russia is trying to inflate spot gas prices and restrict gas supplies to Europe are "confusing" and fake, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said on Saturday.

‍ "We saw statements of some German politicians, as well as publications in a number of media, accusing the Russian leadership and Gazprom [energy company] of allegedly failing to fulfil their obligations, artificially restricting supplies to the European gas market, unprecedentedly inflating spot prices, seeking to freeze Europeans during the upcoming winter... These statements are confusing. They have nothing to do with the real state of affairs", the ambassador said in a comment to the German news agency RND.

The diplomat called such accusations "outright fakes" and "primitive anti-Russian lies".

‍"Over the more than 50 years of successful cooperation with European countries in the gas sector, Moscow has never used the supply of raw materials as an 'energy weapon' or an 'instrument of pressure'. Gazprom strictly observes all agreements. The company has not reduced or artificially restricted gas sales to the EU. Most of the sales are carried out within long-term contracts, in which the price of gas does not depend on current market fluctuations", Nechaev explained.

© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul LangrockWork on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.
Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2021
Work on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline.
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Paul Langrock
Nechaev added that, in accordance with free-market mechanisms, many foreign suppliers had recently chosen to redirect fuel from the European market to the Asian one, where prices were higher.

"Some companies, in hoping for better prices, did not take care of the timely replenishment of their own gas storage facilities. What does Russia have to do with it? Or are we also the ones to blame for the fact that gas production in some European countries is declining?", the ambassador said.

The diplomat remarked on the importance of gas for Germany in light of its energy transition plans, which envision giving up nuclear energy and coal. Nechaev added that Russia was prepared to supply Germany with gas on the best terms, which had been the reason behind Nord Stream 2, a pipeline set to bring gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea.
Earlier this week, the candidate for Chancellor of Germany from the Green Party, Annalena Baerbock, said the German government should send a message to Moscow that "Russia must stick to its promises and supply enough gas through the existing pipelines like it used to." Baerbock has repeatedly spoken out against the recently finished Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and criticised the German government for agreeing to the project.
In September, Gazprom announced that Nord Stream 2 had been completed. The company is working to obtain the certification of its operator to start gas supplies and making sure the pipeline is ready to pump gas.
At the same time, gas prices in Europe skyrocketed due to insufficient stockpiles, reaching an all-time high - over $950 per 1,000 cubic metres last week.
500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:43 GMT'One of the Most Important Discoveries' in Years: Ancient Tools for Religious Rituals Found in Egypt
13:30 GMTFauci Warns Against US Government Shutdown During 'Worst Time in the World'
13:22 GMTPhotographer Denies Border Patrol Agents Whipped Haitian Illegal Immigrants
13:16 GMTUS, Australia, Japan, India Agree to Coordinate Afghanistan Policy
13:01 GMTUN General Assembly Convenes for Fifth Day of 76th Session
12:48 GMT'Yellow Vests' Activists Hold Rally in Paris
12:39 GMTBJP Defends Decision to Evict 5,000 Muslims in Assam as Pakistan Lodges Formal Protest With India
12:37 GMT'Totally Spies'? Users Giggle Nervously as Canadian Spy Agency Welcomes Two Citizens Home From China
12:36 GMTClaims of Moscow Manipulating Gas Prices 'Confusing' and 'Fake', Russian Ambassador to Germany Says
12:19 GMTEnvironmentalist Greta Thunberg Launches Veiled Attack on Joe Biden, Accuses POTUS of 'Hypocrisy'
12:14 GMTIran's Top Diplomat Says US Sending 'Negative Sign' to Tehran on JCPOA's Future by Keeping Sanctions
12:04 GMTBiden Admin Trashed Online as Afghan Evacuees Allegedly Assault Female US Soldier at New Mexico Base
12:01 GMTHello, Nessie! Drone Captures Mysterious Shadow Lurking in Loch Ness - Photo, Video
11:50 GMTMonica Lewinsky Allegedly Had Affair With Married School Teacher Before Clinton Sex Scandal
11:29 GMT'Occasional Cortex': AOC Trolled After She Explains Why She 'Wept' Over House's Iron Dome Vote
11:28 GMTBeam Me Up, Jeff! Star Trek Icon William Shatner to Join Blue Origin Spaceflight
11:26 GMTRussian, Turkish Dry Bulk Ships Collide in Bosporus, Turkish Coast Guard Says
11:09 GMTIndian Startup Owner Raghavendra Prasad: 'We Want to Ensure No One is Denied Access to Healthcare'
11:06 GMTSocial Media Goes Ballistic Over The Lancet's 'Bodies With Vaginas' Issue Cover
10:41 GMTHuawei Vows to Keep Fighting US Legal Claims After CFO Meng Wanzhou Freed in Canada