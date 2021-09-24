Registration was successful!
LIVE: UN General Assembly Opens Fourth Day of Its 76th Session

US Reaches Deal with Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has reached a plea deal with Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to resolve charges against the executive, according to court... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
Meng will virtually attend court in Brooklyn, NY at 1 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) to address the resolution of charges.
trial, us, huawei, meng wanzhou

US Reaches Deal with Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges

16:14 GMT 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIERHuawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves court on a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 15, 2021.
Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves court on a lunch break in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada March 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / JENNIFER GAUTHIER
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has reached a plea deal with Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to resolve charges against the executive, according to court documents released on Friday.
“The government respectfully submits this letter to inform the Court that the parties will appear at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, to address with this Court a resolution of the charges against the defendant in this matter,” Acting US Attorney Nicole Boeckmann said in a written submission to US District Judge for the Eastern District of New York Ann Donnelly.

Popular comments
The corporate war profit and its handlers in Fasvincton never had a case, just yet another dirty geopolitical sabotage against yet another sovereign nation.
Martian
24 September, 19:19 GMT
