US Reaches Deal with Huawei CFO Meng to Resolve Charges

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has reached a plea deal with Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to resolve charges against the executive, according to court documents released on Friday.
Meng will virtually attend court in Brooklyn, NY at 1 p.m. local time (17:00 GMT) to address the resolution of charges.
“The government respectfully submits this letter to inform the Court that the parties will appear at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, to address with this Court a resolution of the charges against the defendant in this matter,” Acting US Attorney Nicole Boeckmann said in a written submission to US District Judge for the Eastern District of New York Ann Donnelly.