US Media Frustrated with Lack of Questions for President Biden
US Media Frustrated with Lack of Questions for President Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Department of Homeland Security will... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T08:43+0000
2021-09-24T08:43+0000
U.S. Media Frustrated with Lack of Questions for President Biden
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Department of Homeland Security will stop using Border Patrol agents on horseback at the US border, and four Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against President Biden.
GUESTJoel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Recording a Jazz Album, Iron Dome Funding, and Nancy PelosiTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Open Borders, Del Rio Texas Border Situation, and Senator SchumerIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about the process of making music, electronic instruments, and the debt ceiling. Joel talked about the infrastructure deal and the Democrats announced a deal in place to pay for the infrastructure deal. Joel discussed the negotiation process of a bill in Congress and the progressive Democrats against Israel funding.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the New York vaccine mandates, the US immigration policy, and the "Haitians whipped by the Border Patrol" narrative. Ted spoke on the good immigration does for America and the Biden administration attempting to avoid the Del Rio border situation. Ted discussed the US immigration system and the need to provide a path to citizenship.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
infrastructure, idaho, jazz, prince, progressives, joe biden, nancy pelosi, us congress, democrats, black lives matter, the backstory

US Media Frustrated with Lack of Questions for President Biden

08:43 GMT 24.09.2021
U.S. Media Frustrated with Lack of Questions for President Biden
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the Department of Homeland Security will stop using Border Patrol agents on horseback at the US border, and four Republicans have filed articles of impeachment against President Biden.
GUEST
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Recording a Jazz Album, Iron Dome Funding, and Nancy Pelosi
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Open Borders, Del Rio Texas Border Situation, and Senator Schumer
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Joel Segal about the process of making music, electronic instruments, and the debt ceiling. Joel talked about the infrastructure deal and the Democrats announced a deal in place to pay for the infrastructure deal. Joel discussed the negotiation process of a bill in Congress and the progressive Democrats against Israel funding.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about the New York vaccine mandates, the US immigration policy, and the "Haitians whipped by the Border Patrol" narrative. Ted spoke on the good immigration does for America and the Biden administration attempting to avoid the Del Rio border situation. Ted discussed the US immigration system and the need to provide a path to citizenship.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
© 2021 Sputnik.
