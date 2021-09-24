Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/taliban-to-submit-complaints-to-un-over-us-shooting-at-kabul-airport-1089364399.html
Taliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport
Taliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban*, intends to file complaints with the United Nations and other authorities over the United... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T10:28+0000
2021-09-24T10:29+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
afghan war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083804437_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fed7c732e7e3eaad9e85f6ea6868085c.jpg
Last month, the Taliban escalated its offensive against Afghan government forces amid the withdrawal of the US military from the country. After the movement came close to the capital, mass evacuations started, with thousands of Afghans flocking near the airport, hoping to leave before the Taliban comes.The militants entered the capital city of Kabul on 15 August, declaring that the war is over.Deadly firefights occurred in the area several times, while on 26 August a suicide bomber attacked the main entrance to Kabul Airport, killing 13 US service personnel and at least 170 civilians. Later, Daesh-Khorasan* claimed responsibility for the explosion.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/06/1083804437_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ad13efdb9d1eeabf35880b8efb499047.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, afghanistan, afghan war

Taliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport

10:28 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 24.09.2021)
© REUTERS / US MARINESUS Marines keep watch during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021
US Marines keep watch during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / US MARINES
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban*, intends to file complaints with the United Nations and other authorities over the United States' shooting at the Kabul airport during evacuations in August, which led to civilian casualties, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said.

"Actions in the vicinity of the airport and in Kabul, in general, resulted in deaths of civilians, including women and children. This is a question of justice, this is against humanity. We insist this should be recognised and we will file a complaint with the UN and other authorities", Mujahid said.

Last month, the Taliban escalated its offensive against Afghan government forces amid the withdrawal of the US military from the country. After the movement came close to the capital, mass evacuations started, with thousands of Afghans flocking near the airport, hoping to leave before the Taliban comes.
© REUTERS / US MARINESEvacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021
Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
Evacuees walk to be processed during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25, 2021. Picture taken August 25, 2021
© REUTERS / US MARINES
The militants entered the capital city of Kabul on 15 August, declaring that the war is over.
Deadly firefights occurred in the area several times, while on 26 August a suicide bomber attacked the main entrance to Kabul Airport, killing 13 US service personnel and at least 170 civilians. Later, Daesh-Khorasan* claimed responsibility for the explosion.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.
711000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:40 GMTCongress is a Sinking Ship, Says BJP-Allied Nishad Party Chief in Poll-Bound India's Uttar Pradesh
11:33 GMTFinal Countdown: Who's Leading in Polls Ahead of German Federal Elections?
11:27 GMTMexican Authorities Block Haitian Migrants From Crossing Into US, Seal Off Makeshift Camp
11:26 GMTErdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
11:14 GMTIndia's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
11:13 GMTSabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
11:11 GMTUK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
11:06 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War
11:01 GMT'Actors Started Taking Liberties With Me': Actress Mallika Sherawat Recalls Facing Casting Couch
10:58 GMTMerkel Ignored Biden When He Wanted to Make Her His First Call as POTUS, Report Says
10:28 GMTTaliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport
10:27 GMTEchoes of Tony Blair’s Fuel Crisis in 2000 as UK Petrol Stations Run Out Due to Trucker Shortage
10:18 GMTAUKUS Creation Resulted in Loss of Trust in Biden Administration, Merkel's Ex-Adviser Says
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on La Palma Island
10:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin
10:02 GMTUK Government Downplays Fuel Shortage Threats After Gas Station Closures
10:01 GMTKremlin on Taliban Invitation to Moscow: We Have to Further Monitor Their Activities
09:39 GMTCIA Recalls Top Officer From Austria Following Failure to Respond to Incidents of 'Havana Syndrome'
09:07 GMTMemes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
09:04 GMT'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike