Taliban to Submit Complaints to UN Over US Shooting at Kabul Airport
10:28 GMT 24.09.2021 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 24.09.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new Afghan government, formed by the Taliban*, intends to file complaints with the United Nations and other authorities over the United States' shooting at the Kabul airport during evacuations in August, which led to civilian casualties, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said.
"Actions in the vicinity of the airport and in Kabul, in general, resulted in deaths of civilians, including women and children. This is a question of justice, this is against humanity. We insist this should be recognised and we will file a complaint with the UN and other authorities", Mujahid said.
Last month, the Taliban escalated its offensive against Afghan government forces amid the withdrawal of the US military from the country. After the movement came close to the capital, mass evacuations started, with thousands of Afghans flocking near the airport, hoping to leave before the Taliban comes.
The militants entered the capital city of Kabul on 15 August, declaring that the war is over.
Deadly firefights occurred in the area several times, while on 26 August a suicide bomber attacked the main entrance to Kabul Airport, killing 13 US service personnel and at least 170 civilians. Later, Daesh-Khorasan* claimed responsibility for the explosion.
