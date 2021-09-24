https://sputniknews.com/20210924/taliban-still-waiting-for-us-response-on-unfreezing-afghan-assets-deputy-minister-says-1089368528.html

Taliban Still Waiting for US Response on Unfreezing Afghan Assets, Deputy Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* is still waiting for Washington's response on unfreezing Afghan assets and have already appealed to the United Nations and the... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International

"We are calling for finding a solution, we demand transferring funds to Afghan banks' accounts. We are making calls on the United Nations, the United States and other countries, and the World Bank. We are striving to solve the problem, since this is a humanitarian issue, this is the money of the Afghan people, they need it, as they are suffering ... At the moment, we cannot get an answer. But we do expect this issue to be resolved," Mujahid said.Mujahid noted earlier this day that the new Afghan government is not seeking the extradition of former President Ashraf Ghani but wants to return the funds allegedly taken away by him.After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the United States froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, while the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Union suspended funding for projects in the Islamic republic.On 13 September, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik that the new Afghan government is ready to take all possible legal steps to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets in the United States.The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

