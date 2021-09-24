Registration was successful!
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
Taliban Still Waiting for US Response on Unfreezing Afghan Assets, Deputy Minister Says
Taliban Still Waiting for US Response on Unfreezing Afghan Assets, Deputy Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* is still waiting for Washington's response on unfreezing Afghan assets and have already appealed to the United Nations and the...
fools, you are the Taliban usurpers. You are NOT the Afghan gov't. You were not elected nor recognized by those who support the Afghan gov't you destroyed. Why would the US release assets of another to thieves and usurpers?
Taliban Still Waiting for US Response on Unfreezing Afghan Assets, Deputy Minister Says

12:11 GMT 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / DA AFGHANISTAN BANKMen are pictured as Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank seizes a large amount of money in cash and gold from former top government officials, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh, in Afghanistan, in this handout obtained by Reuters on September 15, 2021
Men are pictured as Afghanistan's Taliban-controlled central bank seizes a large amount of money in cash and gold from former top government officials, including former vice president Amrullah Saleh, in Afghanistan, in this handout obtained by Reuters on September 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / DA AFGHANISTAN BANK
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* is still waiting for Washington's response on unfreezing Afghan assets and have already appealed to the United Nations and the World Bank, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid said in an interview with Sputnik.
"We are calling for finding a solution, we demand transferring funds to Afghan banks' accounts. We are making calls on the United Nations, the United States and other countries, and the World Bank. We are striving to solve the problem, since this is a humanitarian issue, this is the money of the Afghan people, they need it, as they are suffering ... At the moment, we cannot get an answer. But we do expect this issue to be resolved," Mujahid said.
Mujahid noted earlier this day that the new Afghan government is not seeking the extradition of former President Ashraf Ghani but wants to return the funds allegedly taken away by him.
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division patrol Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. Picture taken August 17, 2021. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Taylor Crul/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. THIS PICTURE WAS PROCESSED BY REUTERS TO ENHANCE QUALITY. AN UNPROCESSED VERSION HAS BEEN PROVIDED SEPARATELY./File Photo/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2021
China, Iran Step in to Aid Afghanistan as US Freezes Kabul's Foreign Assets After Taliban Takeover
24 August, 07:05 GMT
After the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the United States froze nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, while the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the European Union suspended funding for projects in the Islamic republic.
On 13 September, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik that the new Afghan government is ready to take all possible legal steps to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign assets in the United States.
The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
Popular comments
See you in the ice
24 September, 15:35 GMT5
