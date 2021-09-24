Suspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
© REUTERS / Joe RondoneEmergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Kroger supermarket in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., September 23, 2021
Authorities in Collierville, Tennessee, confirmed on Thursday that at least one individual was killed, and more than a dozen people suffered gunshot wounds after shots were fired outside of a local Kroger supermarket earlier that afternoon. The presumed gunman was found dead at the scene.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane revealed on Friday that a total of 15 gunshot victims have been identified in connection with the mass shooting that took place at a local Kroger food market. Ten of the victims were identified as Kroger employees, while another five were said to be customers.
Despite a rise in reported gunshot victims, all of the injured are in stable condition, according to Lane. The two-person death toll did not climb overnight.
Authorities confirmed that a woman named Olivia King was the sole shooting death. King, a widow, is survived by three adult children, according to local Memphis outlet WREG.
The suspected shooter has been identified as Uk Thang, 29, who was employed as a third-party vendor for the Memphis metropolitan area supermarket.
Police believe the suspect was alone when he carried out the mass shooting. He later turned the gun on himself taking his own life as officers arrived at the scene, according to authorities.
Lane refrained from announcing the suspect's identity at the Friday news conference, and instead provided the details to reporters upon request.
Thursday night, the Collierville Police Department (CPD), in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 885 Federal Ridge Road, a local address that Lane identified as the suspect's residence.
One individual was questioned during the Thursday night search, according to Lane, who noted that no arrests were made.
Law enforcement officials are now processing evidence retrieved from the home.
Kroger released a statement expressing horror and heartbreak over the deadly incident.
"We are horrified and heartbroken over the senseless violence that occurred yesterday at the Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN, resulting in the death of one customer as well as the assailant and injuries to several other individuals, including 10 of our associates and five customers," the company said, clarifying that the suspected gunman was a third-party vendor, rather than a Kroger employee.
The Kroger supermarket will remain closed as authorities continue to investigate. No motive for the act has been provided.