Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Huawei CFO Meng Reportedly Will Fly Back to China Friday Night

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/suspected-gunman-identified-in-deadly-kroger-shooting-as-fbi-tennessee-police-search-for-motive-1089385960.html
Suspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
Suspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
Authorities in Collierville, Tennessee, confirmed on Thursday that at least one individual was killed, and more than a dozen people suffered gunshot wounds... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T22:17+0000
2021-09-24T22:16+0000
tennessee
gunman
mass shooting
fbi
kroger
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089385095_0:35:3073:1763_1920x0_80_0_0_e7979e7a380021ce0fd749396f0cd06a.jpg
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane revealed on Friday that a total of 15 gunshot victims have been identified in connection with the mass shooting that took place at a local Kroger food market. Ten of the victims were identified as Kroger employees, while another five were said to be customers. Despite a rise in reported gunshot victims, all of the injured are in stable condition, according to Lane. The two-person death toll did not climb overnight.Authorities confirmed that a woman named Olivia King was the sole shooting death. King, a widow, is survived by three adult children, according to local Memphis outlet WREG. The suspected shooter has been identified as Uk Thang, 29, who was employed as a third-party vendor for the Memphis metropolitan area supermarket. Police believe the suspect was alone when he carried out the mass shooting. He later turned the gun on himself taking his own life as officers arrived at the scene, according to authorities. Lane refrained from announcing the suspect's identity at the Friday news conference, and instead provided the details to reporters upon request. Thursday night, the Collierville Police Department (CPD), in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 885 Federal Ridge Road, a local address that Lane identified as the suspect's residence. One individual was questioned during the Thursday night search, according to Lane, who noted that no arrests were made. Law enforcement officials are now processing evidence retrieved from the home. Kroger released a statement expressing horror and heartbreak over the deadly incident. The Kroger supermarket will remain closed as authorities continue to investigate. No motive for the act has been provided.
tennessee
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089385095_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f5bf8175e2c4455a3c9d19c2812ac5e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tennessee, gunman, mass shooting, fbi, kroger

Suspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive

22:17 GMT 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / Joe RondoneEmergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Kroger supermarket in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., September 23, 2021
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at a Kroger supermarket in suburban Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., September 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / Joe Rondone
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Authorities in Collierville, Tennessee, confirmed on Thursday that at least one individual was killed, and more than a dozen people suffered gunshot wounds after shots were fired outside of a local Kroger supermarket earlier that afternoon. The presumed gunman was found dead at the scene.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane revealed on Friday that a total of 15 gunshot victims have been identified in connection with the mass shooting that took place at a local Kroger food market. Ten of the victims were identified as Kroger employees, while another five were said to be customers.
Despite a rise in reported gunshot victims, all of the injured are in stable condition, according to Lane. The two-person death toll did not climb overnight.
Authorities confirmed that a woman named Olivia King was the sole shooting death. King, a widow, is survived by three adult children, according to local Memphis outlet WREG.
The suspected shooter has been identified as Uk Thang, 29, who was employed as a third-party vendor for the Memphis metropolitan area supermarket.
Police believe the suspect was alone when he carried out the mass shooting. He later turned the gun on himself taking his own life as officers arrived at the scene, according to authorities.
Lane refrained from announcing the suspect's identity at the Friday news conference, and instead provided the details to reporters upon request.
Thursday night, the Collierville Police Department (CPD), in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 885 Federal Ridge Road, a local address that Lane identified as the suspect's residence.
One individual was questioned during the Thursday night search, according to Lane, who noted that no arrests were made.
Law enforcement officials are now processing evidence retrieved from the home.
Kroger released a statement expressing horror and heartbreak over the deadly incident.

"We are horrified and heartbroken over the senseless violence that occurred yesterday at the Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN, resulting in the death of one customer as well as the assailant and injuries to several other individuals, including 10 of our associates and five customers," the company said, clarifying that the suspected gunman was a third-party vendor, rather than a Kroger employee.

The Kroger supermarket will remain closed as authorities continue to investigate. No motive for the act has been provided.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:25 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander’s Evasion of Justice an Indictment of Canada’s Legal System - Activist
22:17 GMTSuspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive
22:15 GMTN. Cyprus to Convey at UN Talks Its Desire for Sovereign Equality - President
21:51 GMTUS Still Going After Terrorists Responsible for Kabul Airport Attack - Pentagon
21:45 GMTPentagon on Milley Proposal: US-Russia Military Contacts Limited to Syria Deconfliction
21:22 GMTPrince Andrew Acknowledges Serving of Sex Assault Accuser's Lawsuit in US
21:21 GMTCanadian Judge Signs Discharge Order Releasing Meng Wanzhou From Custody
21:16 GMTPuigdemont to Return to Sardinia for Court Hearing on October 4 - Attorney
20:47 GMTVIDEO: Huge Shockwave Explodes From La Palma Volcano
20:37 GMTBiden Will Not Invoke Executive Privilege Rule Regarding Trump Activities - White House
20:27 GMT'Horrendous!': MTG, Democrats Get in Shouting Match on Capitol Steps After Abortion Vote
20:15 GMTCIA Tip-Off Helped India Confiscate Smuggled Afghan Heroin Worth $24 Bln, Says BJP Parliamentarian
20:05 GMTUS House Passes Bill Ensuring Abortion Access
19:49 GMTIndia 'Central' to France's Indo-Pacific Vision, But Unlikely to Get Nuclear Technology, Says Expert
18:59 GMTManchester United’s Glut of Attackers Giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘Headaches’
18:50 GMT‘The View’ Co-hosts Test Positive for Covid Minutes Before VP Harris Interview
18:10 GMTHuawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud, Conspiracy Charges After Reaching Deal With US
18:04 GMTOne Hundred and Counting: China Rolls Out Evidence of US Attempts at Meddling in Hong Kong Affairs
17:56 GMTCan He Hit a Ball Like That? Trump Jeers at Biden as He Shows Off Golfing Skills
17:54 GMTProtesting Indian Farmers’ Leader Urges US President to Raise Their Concerns While Meeting PM Modi