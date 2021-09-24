https://sputniknews.com/20210924/suspected-gunman-identified-in-deadly-kroger-shooting-as-fbi-tennessee-police-search-for-motive-1089385960.html

Suspected Gunman Identified in Deadly Kroger Shooting as FBI, Tennessee Police Search for Motive

Authorities in Collierville, Tennessee, confirmed on Thursday that at least one individual was killed, and more than a dozen people suffered gunshot wounds... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane revealed on Friday that a total of 15 gunshot victims have been identified in connection with the mass shooting that took place at a local Kroger food market. Ten of the victims were identified as Kroger employees, while another five were said to be customers. Despite a rise in reported gunshot victims, all of the injured are in stable condition, according to Lane. The two-person death toll did not climb overnight.Authorities confirmed that a woman named Olivia King was the sole shooting death. King, a widow, is survived by three adult children, according to local Memphis outlet WREG. The suspected shooter has been identified as Uk Thang, 29, who was employed as a third-party vendor for the Memphis metropolitan area supermarket. Police believe the suspect was alone when he carried out the mass shooting. He later turned the gun on himself taking his own life as officers arrived at the scene, according to authorities. Lane refrained from announcing the suspect's identity at the Friday news conference, and instead provided the details to reporters upon request. Thursday night, the Collierville Police Department (CPD), in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant for 885 Federal Ridge Road, a local address that Lane identified as the suspect's residence. One individual was questioned during the Thursday night search, according to Lane, who noted that no arrests were made. Law enforcement officials are now processing evidence retrieved from the home. Kroger released a statement expressing horror and heartbreak over the deadly incident. The Kroger supermarket will remain closed as authorities continue to investigate. No motive for the act has been provided.

