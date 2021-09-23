Tennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire

Colliersville Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters that 12 people had been transported to area hospitals, while another victim checked themselves into a hospital. One person has died, and the shooter is also dead.He said little other information was available about the age of the victims or whether the shooter was an employee of the store.Video filmed outside the grocery store in a suburb of Memphis captured the sound of a gunshot just seconds before police arrive on the scene.Warning: following video footage contains content that may disturb viewers' sensibilities.Fox 13 noted nearby Colliersville High School had been placed in lockdown.
