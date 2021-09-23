Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Active Shooter Situation at Tennessee Supermarket Leaves at Least 9 People Shot

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/active-shooter-situation-at-tennessee-supermarket-leaves-at-least-9-people-shot-1089349382.html
Tennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
Tennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
According to local media reports, at least nine people have suffered gunshot wounds at a Kroger grocery story in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T20:08+0000
2021-09-23T20:22+0000
us
shooting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1089349382.jpg?1632428553
Colliersville Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters that 12 people had been transported to area hospitals, while another victim checked themselves into a hospital. One person has died, and the shooter is also dead.He said little other information was available about the age of the victims or whether the shooter was an employee of the store.Video filmed outside the grocery store in a suburb of Memphis captured the sound of a gunshot just seconds before police arrive on the scene.Warning: following video footage contains content that may disturb viewers' sensibilities.Fox 13 noted nearby Colliersville High School had been placed in lockdown.
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, shooting

Tennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire

20:08 GMT 23.09.2021 (Updated: 20:22 GMT 23.09.2021)
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
According to local media reports, at least nine people have suffered gunshot wounds at a Kroger grocery story in Collierville, Tennessee, on Thursday afternoon.
Colliersville Police Chief Dale Lane told reporters that 12 people had been transported to area hospitals, while another victim checked themselves into a hospital. One person has died, and the shooter is also dead.
He said little other information was available about the age of the victims or whether the shooter was an employee of the store.
Video filmed outside the grocery store in a suburb of Memphis captured the sound of a gunshot just seconds before police arrive on the scene.
Warning: following video footage contains content that may disturb viewers' sensibilities.
Fox 13 noted nearby Colliersville High School had been placed in lockdown.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:08 GMTTennessee Kroger Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead, 13 Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire
20:01 GMT'Cutting Off Hands Necessary for Security': Taliban Founder Says Brutal Punishment Won't Go Away
19:56 GMTSetback for QUAD? Survey Suggests Almost All American Firms are Bullish on China
19:24 GMTTexas Governor Greg Abbott Signs ‘Anti-Smuggling’ Law into Effect
18:58 GMTDrums for Everyone: 'RAV Labs' from Perm Creates Global Community by Inventing Musical Instrument
18:40 GMTWhite House Set to Prepare Federal Agencies for Possible Gov't Shutdown
18:35 GMTAcid Rains to Possibly Hit France After La Palma Volcano Eruption
18:25 GMTIndian Firm Uses Spacesuit Tech to Develop World's Lightest Radiation Gear for Surgeons
18:08 GMTPowerful 5.6-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Mexican Coast
18:07 GMTUS House Passes Legislation Funding Israeli Iron Dome Defense System
18:07 GMTWhy Democrats and GOP Stick to Their Guns in Debt Ceiling Battle as Biden Remains Mum
17:50 GMTWhite House Says Biden Administration Never Planned to Send Haitian Migrants to Guantanamo
17:41 GMTGabby Petito Case Ignites Debate on Disparity of Media Coverage for Missing Coloured People
17:28 GMTFormer Czech President Klaus Hospitalised Twice in Two Weeks
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool