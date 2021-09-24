Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/russian-prosecutors-declare-scientologists-activities-undesirable-in-country-1089371119.html
Russian Prosecutors Declare Scientologists' Activities Undesirable in Country
Russian Prosecutors Declare Scientologists' Activities Undesirable in Country
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Prosecutor General's Office labeled the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises and the Ron Hubbard Library as undesirable... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T13:06+0000
2021-09-24T13:06+0000
scientology
world
russia
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16027/74/160277420_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_162b032b58a03ec13db4ef0da9325fd3.jpg
"After studying the obtained materials, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office made ... a decision to declare activities of the following foreign non-governmental organisations undesirable in Russia: World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International, WISE Int. (the United States); and Church of Spiritual Technology, CST, also known as L. Ron Hubbard Library (the US)," the office said in a statement.The activities of these religious corporations pose a threat to Russia's security, the prosecutors specified.The information was submitted to the Russian Ministry of Justice.
https://sputniknews.com/20210406/calls-for-probe-into-scientologys-charity-status-in-australia-after-media-investigate-finances-1082555934.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/16027/74/160277420_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_0a9e09e7510cb205c43c71b9cf92701d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scientology, world, russia, news

Russian Prosecutors Declare Scientologists' Activities Undesirable in Country

13:06 GMT 24.09.2021
© RIA Novosti . Alexey Kudenko / Go to the photo bankЗдание Следственного комитета при прокуратуре РФ
Здание Следственного комитета при прокуратуре РФ - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© RIA Novosti . Alexey Kudenko
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Prosecutor General's Office labeled the World Institute of Scientology Enterprises and the Ron Hubbard Library as undesirable organisations.
"After studying the obtained materials, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office made ... a decision to declare activities of the following foreign non-governmental organisations undesirable in Russia: World Institute of Scientology Enterprises International, WISE Int. (the United States); and Church of Spiritual Technology, CST, also known as L. Ron Hubbard Library (the US)," the office said in a statement.
The Scientology Cross is perched atop the Church of Scientology in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2021
Calls for Probe into Scientology’s Charity Status in Australia after Media Investigate Finances
6 April, 15:13 GMT
The activities of these religious corporations pose a threat to Russia's security, the prosecutors specified.
The information was submitted to the Russian Ministry of Justice.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:15 GMTA-Biden' US-UK Relations Strained by BoJo's Call for Questions at White House Presser
13:06 GMTRussian Prosecutors Declare Scientologists' Activities Undesirable in Country
13:04 GMTSoviet-Made Howitzer Capable of Firing Nuclear Projectiles Reportedly Spotted in Africa
13:01 GMTGerman Expert Suggests Post-Merkel Governments Will Lack Stability
12:36 GMTLittle Mansion That Could: House on La Palma Miraculously Survives Devastating Volcanic Eruption
12:32 GMTFight for Heavyweight Championship Title: Usyk vs Joshua Weigh-In
12:27 GMTREC Surveys Exporters’ Wishes for ‘Single Window’ Development
12:21 GMTNew Huge Space Cavity of Unknown Origin May Explain How Stars Are Born, Scientists Suggest
12:11 GMTTaliban Still Waiting for US Response on Unfreezing Afghan Assets, Deputy Minister Says
12:02 GMTPowerful 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Adak, Alaska
11:50 GMTTexas Sec of State's Office Announces 'Full Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election in Four Counties
11:49 GMT'Georgina is a Great Support to Cristiano': Ronaldo's Mom Denies Rift With His Girlfriend
11:40 GMTCongress is a Sinking Ship, Says BJP-Allied Nishad Party Chief in Poll-Bound India's Uttar Pradesh
11:33 GMTFinal Countdown: Who's Leading in Polls Ahead of German Federal Elections?
11:27 GMTMexican Authorities Block Haitian Migrants From Crossing Into US, Seal Off Makeshift Camp
11:26 GMTErdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
11:14 GMTIndia's Top Investigative Agency to Probe Influential Monk's Mysterious Death
11:13 GMTSabina Nessa: Police Ask For Help in Identifying Man After Teacher Murdered in London Park
11:11 GMTUK Ministry of Defence Confirms Second Afghan Data Breach, Vows to Prevent New Ones… Again
11:06 GMTKim Jong-un's Sister Responds to Seoul's Proposal to Officially End the Korean War