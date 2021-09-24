Memes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
© REUTERS / MARCELO DEL POZOSoccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v FC Barcelona - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - September 23, 2021 FC Barcelona's Luuk de Jong in action with Cadiz's Varazdat Haroyan
© REUTERS / MARCELO DEL POZO
Ever since club talisman Messi switched to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August, Barcelona have struggled to put together meaningful displays, let alone forming a formidable winning combination. The once unconquerable team is currently languishing in 7th place in the Spanish league.
Fans are trolling Spanish giants Barcelona after Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi's former side put up another disappointing show against Cadiz in La Liga on Thursday night.
While some football supporters made fun of Barca boss Ronald Koeman, mocking him for being unable to guide the team in this moment of crisis, others said that their seventh position on the La Liga charts signified that they were paying tribute to Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who wears the No. 7 jersey for Manchester United.
Moreover, a few claimed that they were "missing Pep Guardiola's Barcelona", some taunted the team by declaring their play, saying "it can't be football".
FC Barcelona— Kojo Darko😌🇬🇭 (@Joeybneba) September 23, 2021
Koeman they requested Koeman they got pic.twitter.com/MDiToV3cFV
Barcelona are 7th on the la Liga table in honour of the greatest player to ever wear the number 7 Jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Ny4TU9BRv— Martial🇬🇭🇳🇬 (@RMAOzil10) September 23, 2021
Nobody: Joan Laporta preparing his next speech for Barcelona fans after Barca’s match against Cadiz pic.twitter.com/hCgSxlDRUq— Kojo Darko😌🇬🇭 (@Joeybneba) September 23, 2021
Barcelona vs Cadiz and I’m not even over exaggerating pic.twitter.com/7bNul5w0Pr— 🪄🇳🇱 (@FDJChief) September 23, 2021
I know I support Barcelona and everything, but for some reason, I wanted that Cadiz team to beat Barca yesterday 😤😤 @RonaldKoeman needs to leave, please. pic.twitter.com/XPUQZLGTHn— 𝕿𝖔𝖇𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖎𝖓𝖍𝖔™ (@Eminence_Tobi) September 24, 2021
A football match with side passing of Barcelona and the low block of Cadiz#CadizBarca pic.twitter.com/6dZH8le3ug— Napster (@VbNapster) September 23, 2021
The Koeman-managed team's lacklustre 0-0 draw against Cadiz came after their shocking 1-1 tie against minnows Granada on Monday, a performance that was heavily slammed by the Spanish press.
It was the Catalonia-based club's third successive game, where they couldn't manage a win. Earlier, Bayern Munich had humiliated them in their Champions League opener, registering a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the 26-time La Liga champions.
Despite criticism from the fans, defender Gerard Pique, who is one of Barca's seniormost players since Messi's departure, backed the club to make good in subsequent games.
"I'm here to win and I'm convinced that we are competing. It's difficult for everyone but I'm sure we will win on Sunday and that we are going to compete until the end", Pique said after the match.
He even warned the Catalan team's management against sacking Koeman.
"We've had a change of president and changes of coaches recently and what we need is stability. We have to all pull in the same direction. It is of no help to the team if there is no unity", he added.