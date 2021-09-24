https://sputniknews.com/20210924/memes-go-viral-amid-barcelonas-la-liga-struggles-as-catalan-giants-draw-against-cadiz-1089359840.html

Memes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz

Memes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz

Ever since club talisman Messi switched to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August, Barcelona have struggled to put together meaningful displays, let alone forming... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-24T09:07+0000

2021-09-24T09:07+0000

2021-09-24T09:07+0000

football

football

sport

barcelona

lionel messi

manchester united

cristiano ronaldo

sputnik

sport

football

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089361493_0:93:2400:1443_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ef6e641452cc89cd75fdd3b7c54e23.jpg

Fans are trolling Spanish giants Barcelona after Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi's former side put up another disappointing show against Cadiz in La Liga on Thursday night.While some football supporters made fun of Barca boss Ronald Koeman, mocking him for being unable to guide the team in this moment of crisis, others said that their seventh position on the La Liga charts signified that they were paying tribute to Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who wears the No. 7 jersey for Manchester United.Moreover, a few claimed that they were "missing Pep Guardiola's Barcelona", some taunted the team by declaring their play, saying "it can't be football".The Koeman-managed team's lacklustre 0-0 draw against Cadiz came after their shocking 1-1 tie against minnows Granada on Monday, a performance that was heavily slammed by the Spanish press.It was the Catalonia-based club's third successive game, where they couldn't manage a win. Earlier, Bayern Munich had humiliated them in their Champions League opener, registering a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the 26-time La Liga champions.Despite criticism from the fans, defender Gerard Pique, who is one of Barca's seniormost players since Messi's departure, backed the club to make good in subsequent games."I'm here to win and I'm convinced that we are competing. It's difficult for everyone but I'm sure we will win on Sunday and that we are going to compete until the end", Pique said after the match.He even warned the Catalan team's management against sacking Koeman."We've had a change of president and changes of coaches recently and what we need is stability. We have to all pull in the same direction. It is of no help to the team if there is no unity", he added.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, football, sport, football fans, fc barcelona, supporters, psg, sputnik, fans, paris saint-germain (psg), football, football team, football legend, football star, gerard pique, lionel messi