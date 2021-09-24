Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/memes-go-viral-amid-barcelonas-la-liga-struggles-as-catalan-giants-draw-against-cadiz-1089359840.html
Memes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
Memes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
Ever since club talisman Messi switched to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August, Barcelona have struggled to put together meaningful displays, let alone forming... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T09:07+0000
2021-09-24T09:07+0000
football
football
sport
barcelona
lionel messi
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
sputnik
sport
football
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089361493_0:93:2400:1443_1920x0_80_0_0_a1ef6e641452cc89cd75fdd3b7c54e23.jpg
Fans are trolling Spanish giants Barcelona after Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi's former side put up another disappointing show against Cadiz in La Liga on Thursday night.While some football supporters made fun of Barca boss Ronald Koeman, mocking him for being unable to guide the team in this moment of crisis, others said that their seventh position on the La Liga charts signified that they were paying tribute to Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who wears the No. 7 jersey for Manchester United.Moreover, a few claimed that they were "missing Pep Guardiola's Barcelona", some taunted the team by declaring their play, saying "it can't be football".The Koeman-managed team's lacklustre 0-0 draw against Cadiz came after their shocking 1-1 tie against minnows Granada on Monday, a performance that was heavily slammed by the Spanish press.It was the Catalonia-based club's third successive game, where they couldn't manage a win. Earlier, Bayern Munich had humiliated them in their Champions League opener, registering a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the 26-time La Liga champions.Despite criticism from the fans, defender Gerard Pique, who is one of Barca's seniormost players since Messi's departure, backed the club to make good in subsequent games."I'm here to win and I'm convinced that we are competing. It's difficult for everyone but I'm sure we will win on Sunday and that we are going to compete until the end", Pique said after the match.He even warned the Catalan team's management against sacking Koeman."We've had a change of president and changes of coaches recently and what we need is stability. We have to all pull in the same direction. It is of no help to the team if there is no unity", he added.
barcelona
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/18/1089361493_120:0:2315:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_6eb44b49d111938c94c1c3830922097a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, barcelona, lionel messi, manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, sputnik, sport, football, sport, football fans, fc barcelona, supporters, psg, sputnik, fans, paris saint-germain (psg), football, football team, football legend, football star, gerard pique, lionel messi

Memes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz

09:07 GMT 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARCELO DEL POZOSoccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v FC Barcelona - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - September 23, 2021 FC Barcelona's Luuk de Jong in action with Cadiz's Varazdat Haroyan
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v FC Barcelona - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - September 23, 2021 FC Barcelona's Luuk de Jong in action with Cadiz's Varazdat Haroyan - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© REUTERS / MARCELO DEL POZO
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Ever since club talisman Messi switched to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in August, Barcelona have struggled to put together meaningful displays, let alone forming a formidable winning combination. The once unconquerable team is currently languishing in 7th place in the Spanish league.
Fans are trolling Spanish giants Barcelona after Argentine stalwart Lionel Messi's former side put up another disappointing show against Cadiz in La Liga on Thursday night.
While some football supporters made fun of Barca boss Ronald Koeman, mocking him for being unable to guide the team in this moment of crisis, others said that their seventh position on the La Liga charts signified that they were paying tribute to Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who wears the No. 7 jersey for Manchester United.
Moreover, a few claimed that they were "missing Pep Guardiola's Barcelona", some taunted the team by declaring their play, saying "it can't be football".
The Koeman-managed team's lacklustre 0-0 draw against Cadiz came after their shocking 1-1 tie against minnows Granada on Monday, a performance that was heavily slammed by the Spanish press.
It was the Catalonia-based club's third successive game, where they couldn't manage a win. Earlier, Bayern Munich had humiliated them in their Champions League opener, registering a comprehensive 3-0 victory over the 26-time La Liga champions.
Despite criticism from the fans, defender Gerard Pique, who is one of Barca's seniormost players since Messi's departure, backed the club to make good in subsequent games.
"I'm here to win and I'm convinced that we are competing. It's difficult for everyone but I'm sure we will win on Sunday and that we are going to compete until the end", Pique said after the match.
He even warned the Catalan team's management against sacking Koeman.
"We've had a change of president and changes of coaches recently and what we need is stability. We have to all pull in the same direction. It is of no help to the team if there is no unity", he added.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on La Palma Island
10:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin
10:02 GMTUK Government Downplays Fuel Shortage Threats After Gas Station Closures
10:01 GMTKremlin on Taliban Invitation to Moscow: We Have to Further Monitor Their Activities
09:39 GMTCIA Recalls Top Officer From Austria Following Failure to Respond to Incidents of 'Havana Syndrome'
09:07 GMTMemes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
09:04 GMT'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike
09:03 GMTICC Lawyer Says MH17 Crash Probe Should Include Russia to Ensure Objectivity
08:55 GMTIndia Signs $3 Billion Deal With Spain's Airbus to Receive 56 C-295 Military Transport Aircraft
08:41 GMTDrink Buddies? Vampire Bats Share Their 'Blood Meals' With 'Friends' During Nocturnal Hunts
08:31 GMT'Crocodile Tears': AOC Slammed for Apparent Crying Over House Vote on Israeli Iron Dome Bill
08:18 GMTAUKUS 'Complements' Quad: Australian PM Says India Backs the New Trilateral Pact After Meeting Modi
07:51 GMTEx-Police Officer Convicted of George Floyd's Murder Appeals Verdict, Reports Suggest
07:46 GMTMoscow, Kabul Discussing Possible Visit by Taliban Government Delegation, Source Says
07:42 GMTJapan, Russia Agree on Development of Bilateral Ties Through Dialogue, Government Says
07:39 GMTUK Systematically Ignores Russia's Requests for Legal Assistance, Moscow Says
07:25 GMTSweden, Denmark, and Norway Embark on New Military Cooperation Against 'Big Neighbour in the East'
06:55 GMTCanada Agrees to End Deportation Hearings Against Now-Deceased Ex-Nazi Oberlander
06:31 GMTPhones of Five Incumbent French Ministers Were Targeted by Pegasus Spyware, Report Says
06:17 GMTFrance, Sweden to Deepen Defence Cooperation to Meet 'Challenges' From Russia, China