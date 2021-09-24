Registration was successful!
Erdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
Erdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey expects Russia to change its approach to Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of his meeting with Russian President... 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
"I have different expectations from the meeting with Putin. The Syrian regime actually creates a threat on our borders. I expect Russia as a friendly country to show solidarity and pursue a different approach to Syria," Erdogan told reporters.Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on 23 September with his Syrian counterpart, Faysal Mikdad, the further development of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. It was also reported that the issues of further strengthening Russian-Syrian relations were discussed in a "constructive and interested tone." Following the talk with Lavrov, Mikdad told reporters that the international community would have to intervene if Turkish troops were not withdrawn from Syria. The diplomat also claimed that Turkey worked with some countries to aggravate the situation in the northwest of Syria.
https://sputniknews.com/20210922/turkey-should-withdraw-from-syria-end-occupation-of-territories---syrian-foreign-minister-1089318591.html
Ahaha 😁 dream on nob end lol
Recep is gaslighting. I'm sure VVP will put him in his place.
russia
turkey
recep tayyip erdogan, world, russia, vladimir putin, turkey, syria, news

Erdogan Expects Russia to Change Approach to Syria

11:26 GMT 24.09.2021
© AP PhotoTurkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, backdropped by a painting depicting modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, chairs his government's cabinet in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, April 26, 2021.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, backdropped by a painting depicting modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, chairs his government's cabinet in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, April 26, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkey expects Russia to change its approach to Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, scheduled for the next week.
"I have different expectations from the meeting with Putin. The Syrian regime actually creates a threat on our borders. I expect Russia as a friendly country to show solidarity and pursue a different approach to Syria," Erdogan told reporters.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on 23 September with his Syrian counterpart, Faysal Mikdad, the further development of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic (SAR) on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
A Turkish military convoy in the east of Idlib, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
Turkey Should Withdraw From Syria, End Occupation of Territories - Syrian Foreign Minister
22 September, 23:23 GMT
It was also reported that the issues of further strengthening Russian-Syrian relations were discussed in a "constructive and interested tone." Following the talk with Lavrov, Mikdad told reporters that the international community would have to intervene if Turkish troops were not withdrawn from Syria. The diplomat also claimed that Turkey worked with some countries to aggravate the situation in the northwest of Syria.
Discuss
Popular comments
Ahaha 😁 dream on nob end lol
Charlie McD
24 September, 14:28 GMT1
Recep is gaslighting. I'm sure VVP will put him in his place.
Observation Post
24 September, 14:46 GMT
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
