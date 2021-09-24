https://sputniknews.com/20210924/draft-report-on-arizona-election-recount-shows-biden-won-but-highlights-voter-anomalies-1089370604.html

Draft Report on Arizona Election Recount Shows Biden Won, But Highlights Voter 'Anomalies'

An extensive GOP-led hand recount of votes in Arizona's Maricopa County appeared to show that Joe Biden won the Grand Canyon State in the 2020 presidential race, according to a draft copy of a report on the ballot audit.Apparently, the recount also found even more votes for Biden, with the draft report saying Trump lost to Biden by 45,469 votes - in comparison to the county's official results that said the difference was 45,109 votes.However, the report has not been completed and the final version of it is expected to arrive later on Friday. After it is released, the Arizona State Senate is expected to examine it with the contractors led by the cybersecurity firm Cyber Ninjas that were hired by the GOP to conduct the audit.While confirming Biden's victory, the draft report described the results as "both encouraging and alarming". It outlined several voter irregularities, such as missing ballots, votes from people who "had moved prior to the election", logs "intentionally rolled over", and other things.Despite the fact that the final report is yet to come, many observers and officials have already flocked to social media to share their reactions, with some of them jubilant, and others still outraged over voter irregularities and saying that the results should never have been certified in the first place.Among those making such calls is Trump's former adviser, Boris Epshteyn, with his sentiment echoed by State Senator Wendy Rogers, along with others.However, many expressed their satisfaction with the reported outcome of the audit, sarcastically congratulating Biden on something that had already been certified back in January.Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is a Democrat and running for the position of Arizona governor, also weighed in to comment on the draft, saying that the Republican audit was "never legitimate".She also called for those who had allowed the audit to be "held accountable" in 2022, referring to the forthcoming midterm elections.The hand recount is just one part of a process launched by the Trump team in their rejection of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election. Insisting that a massive "voter fraud" took place during the November presidential race, Trump and his supporters filed several federal lawsuits and initiated recounts.Among the recent audits that Trump called for is a recount in Texas that was officially announced by the Lone Star State Secretary of State's Office earlier on Thursday. The announcement came shortly after Trump urged Governor Greg Abbott to conduct an audit that, according to the former president, is desired by many of Abbott's fellow Texans, despite Trump's "big win".

