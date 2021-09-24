https://sputniknews.com/20210924/bidens-border-cruelty-dispels-illusion-of-harm-reduction--1089349560.html

Biden’s Border Cruelty Dispels Illusion of Harm Reduction

Biden’s Border Cruelty Dispels Illusion of Harm Reduction

Stopping George W. Bush’s Rehabilitation Campaign, Activist Labeled As Domestic Terrorist, Political Outlook for Russia After Parliamentary Elections 24.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-24T08:42+0000

2021-09-24T08:42+0000

2021-09-24T08:42+0000

george w. bush

radio

russia

immigration

by any means necessary

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089349522_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_a25a0106002d63212f4f8c323bb902a6.png

Biden’s Border Cruelty Dispels Illusion of Harm Reduction Stopping George W. Bush’s Rehabilitation Campaign, Activist Labeled As Domestic Terrorist, Political Outlook for Russia After Parliamentary Elections

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeb Sprague, a research associate at the University of Cali Riverside and author of “Globalizing the Caribbean: Political economy, social change, and the transnational capitalist class” to discuss his recent disruption of an event featuring George W. Bush, the rehabilitation campaign that Bush is going on, and the importance of highlighting the crimes committed by the Bush administration.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Monty Pinger, campaign organizer with the Free Jessica Reznicek Campaign to discuss the prosecution of Jessica Reznicek, a water protector involved with the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline, the court’s protection of corporate profits in this case and in that of cases like Steven Donziger and other activists, and the threat of further targeting of activists.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the parliamentary elections in Russia, the intricacies of the campaign and political system that contributed to the drop in support for Vladimir Putin’s party, and what the Communist Party’s surge in support means for Russian politics.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the Biden administration’s record detention of immigrants, how this fact exposes the false illusion of the two-party system, the underwhelming “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol and the rise of overt white supremacy in recent years, and how the capitalist system enables fascism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jacqueline Luqman https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg

george w. bush, radio, russia, immigration, by any means necessary, аудио