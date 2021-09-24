Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Greta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210924/bidens-border-cruelty-dispels-illusion-of-harm-reduction--1089349560.html
Biden’s Border Cruelty Dispels Illusion of Harm Reduction
Biden’s Border Cruelty Dispels Illusion of Harm Reduction
Stopping George W. Bush’s Rehabilitation Campaign, Activist Labeled As Domestic Terrorist, Political Outlook for Russia After Parliamentary Elections 24.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-24T08:42+0000
2021-09-24T08:42+0000
george w. bush
radio
russia
immigration
by any means necessary
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089349522_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_a25a0106002d63212f4f8c323bb902a6.png
Biden’s Border Cruelty Dispels Illusion of Harm Reduction
Stopping George W. Bush’s Rehabilitation Campaign, Activist Labeled As Domestic Terrorist, Political Outlook for Russia After Parliamentary Elections
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeb Sprague, a research associate at the University of Cali Riverside and author of “Globalizing the Caribbean: Political economy, social change, and the transnational capitalist class” to discuss his recent disruption of an event featuring George W. Bush, the rehabilitation campaign that Bush is going on, and the importance of highlighting the crimes committed by the Bush administration.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Monty Pinger, campaign organizer with the Free Jessica Reznicek Campaign to discuss the prosecution of Jessica Reznicek, a water protector involved with the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline, the court’s protection of corporate profits in this case and in that of cases like Steven Donziger and other activists, and the threat of further targeting of activists.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the parliamentary elections in Russia, the intricacies of the campaign and political system that contributed to the drop in support for Vladimir Putin’s party, and what the Communist Party’s surge in support means for Russian politics.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the Biden administration’s record detention of immigrants, how this fact exposes the false illusion of the two-party system, the underwhelming “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol and the rise of overt white supremacy in recent years, and how the capitalist system enables fascism.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
Jacqueline Luqman
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105995_0:42:180:222_100x100_80_0_0_d2165b21e9d1bf7fa335ae34bc1186b0.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/17/1089349522_90:0:549:344_1920x0_80_0_0_b7cf203cfe70fa0d016b6063c1dfae7c.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
george w. bush, radio, russia, immigration, by any means necessary, аудио

Biden’s Border Cruelty Dispels Illusion of Harm Reduction

08:42 GMT 24.09.2021
Biden’s Border Cruelty Dispels Illusion of Harm Reduction
Subscribe
Jacqueline Luqman - Sputnik International
Jacqueline Luqman
All materialsWrite to the author
Sean Blackmon - Sputnik International
Sean Blackmon
All materials
Stopping George W. Bush’s Rehabilitation Campaign, Activist Labeled As Domestic Terrorist, Political Outlook for Russia After Parliamentary Elections
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeb Sprague, a research associate at the University of Cali Riverside and author of “Globalizing the Caribbean: Political economy, social change, and the transnational capitalist class” to discuss his recent disruption of an event featuring George W. Bush, the rehabilitation campaign that Bush is going on, and the importance of highlighting the crimes committed by the Bush administration.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Monty Pinger, campaign organizer with the Free Jessica Reznicek Campaign to discuss the prosecution of Jessica Reznicek, a water protector involved with the movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline, the court’s protection of corporate profits in this case and in that of cases like Steven Donziger and other activists, and the threat of further targeting of activists.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by independent journalist, writer and researcher Denis Rogatyuk to discuss the parliamentary elections in Russia, the intricacies of the campaign and political system that contributed to the drop in support for Vladimir Putin’s party, and what the Communist Party’s surge in support means for Russian politics.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Daryle Lamont Jenkins, Executive Director of One People’s Project to discuss the Biden administration’s record detention of immigrants, how this fact exposes the false illusion of the two-party system, the underwhelming “Justice for J6” rally at the Capitol and the rise of overt white supremacy in recent years, and how the capitalist system enables fascism.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:13 GMTCumbre Vieja Volcano Erupts on La Palma Island
10:03 GMTGreta Thunberg Joins Fridays for Future Rally in Berlin
10:02 GMTUK Government Downplays Fuel Shortage Threats After Gas Station Closures
10:01 GMTKremlin on Taliban Invitation to Moscow: We Have to Further Monitor Their Activities
09:39 GMTCIA Recalls Top Officer From Austria Following Failure to Respond to Incidents of 'Havana Syndrome'
09:07 GMTMemes Go Viral Amid Barcelona's La Liga Struggles as Catalan Giants Draw Against Cadiz
09:04 GMT'I've Got My Cowboy Hat': 50 Cent Ponders Moving to Texas Over Biden's Tax Hike
09:03 GMTICC Lawyer Says MH17 Crash Probe Should Include Russia to Ensure Objectivity
08:55 GMTIndia Signs $3 Billion Deal With Spain's Airbus to Receive 56 C-295 Military Transport Aircraft
08:41 GMTDrink Buddies? Vampire Bats Share Their 'Blood Meals' With 'Friends' During Nocturnal Hunts
08:31 GMT'Crocodile Tears': AOC Slammed for Apparent Crying Over House Vote on Israeli Iron Dome Bill
08:18 GMTAUKUS 'Complements' Quad: Australian PM Says India Backs the New Trilateral Pact After Meeting Modi
07:51 GMTEx-Police Officer Convicted of George Floyd's Murder Appeals Verdict, Reports Suggest
07:46 GMTMoscow, Kabul Discussing Possible Visit by Taliban Government Delegation, Source Says
07:42 GMTJapan, Russia Agree on Development of Bilateral Ties Through Dialogue, Government Says
07:39 GMTUK Systematically Ignores Russia's Requests for Legal Assistance, Moscow Says
07:25 GMTSweden, Denmark, and Norway Embark on New Military Cooperation Against 'Big Neighbour in the East'
06:55 GMTCanada Agrees to End Deportation Hearings Against Now-Deceased Ex-Nazi Oberlander
06:31 GMTPhones of Five Incumbent French Ministers Were Targeted by Pegasus Spyware, Report Says
06:17 GMTFrance, Sweden to Deepen Defence Cooperation to Meet 'Challenges' From Russia, China