Wreckage of Disappeared An-26 Plane Found in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory - Source

KHABAROVSK, Russia (Sputnik) - The wreckage of what is believed to be the disappeared An-26 plane was found on Thursday near the Spartak ski resort in Russia's Khabarovsk Territory, a source told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, the An-26 plane with six people on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometers (23 miles) southwest of Khabarovsk.
"Presumably, the wreckage of the plane has been found at the territory of the Spartak ski base," the source said. "The clouds are dissipating, the visibility is improving. The Mi-8 [search and rescue helicopter] plans to land, the rescuers are looking for a landing site."
Bad weather is believed to be the main cause of the incident, although preliminary details has also suggested that electrical issues may also be to blame.
The regional Directorate of Natural Reserves confirmed to Sputnik that the wreckage of the plane had been found 3 kilometers (about 2 miles) from the settlement of Korfovsky in the Bolshekhekhtsirsky Nature Reserve.
According to the directorate, employees of the Bolshekhekhtsirsky Nature Reserve were assisting the rescuers in finding a way to the crash site.
Earlier reports indicated that the plane was conducting a flight test of its communication equipment.