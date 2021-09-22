Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/russias-an-26-plane-with-6-people-onboard-disappears-from-radar-in-khabarovsk-region-1089296525.html
Russian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
Russian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
A Mi-8 helicopter has been deployed to search for the missing plane, a source in the emergency services said. 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T09:58+0000
2021-09-22T10:22+0000
news
russia
plane
an-26
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105314/37/1053143732_0:49:1000:612_1920x0_80_0_0_bda5168a6f44c061b436aaba57819ff0.jpg
An Antonov-26 plane with six people onboard has disappeared from radar in Russia's Khabarovsk region, according to the nation's emergency services ministry."The An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres [23 miles] south-west of Khabarovsk," a spokesman for emergency services said.The plane was conducting the flight to test its communication equipment.A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.According to preliminary information, the incident may be blamed on bad weather, the spokesman added.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105314/37/1053143732_48:0:864:612_1920x0_80_0_0_341a23500e0b5d0e7d603c4e1002774a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, russia, plane, an-26

Russian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region

09:58 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 22.09.2021)
© Photo : Youtube/Kostya ZKVAn-26 passenger plane. (File)
An-26 passenger plane. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© Photo : Youtube/Kostya ZKV
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
A Mi-8 helicopter has been deployed to search for the missing plane, a source in the emergency services said.
An Antonov-26 plane with six people onboard has disappeared from radar in Russia's Khabarovsk region, according to the nation's emergency services ministry.
"The An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres [23 miles] south-west of Khabarovsk," a spokesman for emergency services said.
The plane was conducting the flight to test its communication equipment.
A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.
According to preliminary information, the incident may be blamed on bad weather, the spokesman added.
010032
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:48 GMTDriver of Zelensky's Aide Shefir Undergoing Leg Surgery, Report Says
10:34 GMTKremlin Regrets Erdogan's Claims About Crimea's 'Annexation' on Eve of Sochi Summit
10:18 GMTThe Truckers' Friend: UK Transport Secretary Takes Action to Protect M25 Motorway From Demonstrators
10:15 GMTStrong 6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua
10:14 GMTHollywood Bids Farewell to Sex and the City Star, Dead at Age 57
09:58 GMTRussian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
09:49 GMT'Hardest Decision of My Life': Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her 'Darkest Secret'
09:18 GMTZuckerberg Reportedly Approved Using News Feed to Push Pro-Facebook Coverage in Image-Reshaping Bid
08:59 GMTPakistan Wants to Help Train Afghan Security Forces, Ambassador Says
08:52 GMTMadhya Pradesh Couple, Young Girl Forced to Dance With Bike Tyres Around Their Necks For Elopement
08:52 GMT2,500 Rhino Horns Torched in Indian State of Assam to Convey Anti-Poaching Message
08:23 GMTNo More Coal-Fired Plants Built by China Abroad, Xi Jinping Announces
08:22 GMTUkraine's Internal Affairs Ministry Says Shots Fired at Car of Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir
08:07 GMTRivers of Molten Lava Flow Towards Ocean as La Palma Volcano Continues to Erupt
08:03 GMTIran Offers India Joint Commission on Afghanistan, Wants 'Preferential' Trade Pact to Be Finalised
08:00 GMTSenior US Army Official Says Russia ‘Primary Military Threat to Homeland’
07:59 GMTIndia's Modi Calls His Visit to US Opportunity to Strengthen Ties Between Countries
07:47 GMTMoscow Refutes Polish Claims About Nord Stream 2 Impact on Gas Price Spike, Source Says
07:40 GMT'Thousands' of Haitian Migrants Reportedly Released in US, Undercutting Biden Admin's Expulsion Vows
07:35 GMTIndia: Traders in BJP Stronghold Go on Strike as Big Retailers Enter Jammu and Kashmir