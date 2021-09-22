Registration was successful!
Russian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
Russian An-26 Plane With 6 People Onboard Disappears From Radar in Khabarovsk Region
A Mi-8 helicopter has been deployed to search for the missing plane, a source in the emergency services said.
An Antonov-26 plane with six people onboard has disappeared from radar in Russia's Khabarovsk region, according to the nation's emergency services ministry."The An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres [23 miles] south-west of Khabarovsk," a spokesman for emergency services said.The plane was conducting the flight to test its communication equipment.A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.According to preliminary information, the incident may be blamed on bad weather, the spokesman added.
A Mi-8 helicopter has been deployed to search for the missing plane, a source in the emergency services said.
An Antonov-26 plane with six people onboard has disappeared from radar in Russia's Khabarovsk region, according to the nation's emergency services ministry.
"The An-26 plane with six crew members on board disappeared from radars 38 kilometres [23 miles] south-west of Khabarovsk," a spokesman for emergency services said.
The plane was conducting the flight to test its communication equipment.
A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has been sent for a search operation, which is being hampered by poor weather conditions and a lack of daylight.
According to preliminary information, the incident may be blamed on bad weather, the spokesman added.