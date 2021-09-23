https://sputniknews.com/20210923/perhaps-you-remember-your-first-edible-brian-williams-zinger-after-montage-gets-internet-rolling-1089348495.html

‘Perhaps You Remember Your First Edible’: Brian Williams Zinger After Montage Gets Internet Rolling

MSNBC journalist Brian Williams had viewers in stitches on Wednesday night after closing out his show “The 11th Hour” with an incredible zinger. 23.09.2021, Sputnik International

At the end of the hourly news show on Wednesday, Williams finished up with a montage created by video news outlet The Recount that featured clips of particularly irate speakers from community forums, school boards, and other public-oriented government events across the country.“People like to say, and I think a good many of us still like to believe, that local board meetings are still the backbone of our country. Town and city council meetings, PTA [parent-teacher association] meetings, school board meetings. But you know what's happened in so many of our communities? Masks happened. Vaccines happened,” Williams said.The 93-second video featured a cast of mostly unnamed everyday Americans - although US Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) also makes an appearance - furiously raging about school mask mandates, vaccines, and various other pandemic-related issues, generally with a very creative interpretation of the facts.Some netizens loved the zinger, while others pointed out that their unhinged ravings weren’t typical reactions to taking marijuana edibles."’My first edible’ stories usually involve misjudging the dose, and lying on the living room rug, giggling and communing with the dog,” one user wrote in response to Williams’ joke. Others said it was clear the MSNBC host had never actually done an edible before.In the aftermath of the revelation, several other incidents Williams claimed to have been a part of or witness to were also proven to have been embellished or were outright false, including a suicide inside the New Orleans Superdome after Hurricane Katrina in 2003 and being at the Brandenburg Gate the night the Berlin Wall came down in 1989.

