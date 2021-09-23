Joshua and Usyk Hold Press Conference Ahead of Fight for Heavyweight Champion Belt

Sputnik is live from London, where boxers Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are holding a presser ahead of the heavyweight title fight. During their fight on 25 September, the British boxer is set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Usyk, who is an ex-cruiserweight champion and the WBO's heavyweight mandatory challenger.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Joshua and Usyk hold presser ahead of world heavyweight title fight
Joshua and Usyk hold presser ahead of world heavyweight title fight
Joshua has a record of 24 wins and one loss, while his opponent remains undefeated after 18 matches.
Sputnik is live from London, where boxers Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are holding a presser ahead of the heavyweight title fight. During their fight on 25 September, the British boxer is set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Usyk, who is an ex-cruiserweight champion and the WBO's heavyweight mandatory challenger.