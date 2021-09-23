Registration was successful!
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

Joshua and Usyk Hold Press Conference Ahead of Fight for Heavyweight Champion Belt
Joshua and Usyk Hold Press Conference Ahead of Fight for Heavyweight Champion Belt
Joshua has a record of 24 wins and one loss, while his opponent remains undefeated after 18 matches. 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from London, where boxers Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are holding a presser ahead of the heavyweight title fight. During their fight on 25 September, the British boxer is set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Usyk, who is an ex-cruiserweight champion and the WBO's heavyweight mandatory challenger.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
london, sport, boxing

Joshua and Usyk Hold Press Conference Ahead of Fight for Heavyweight Champion Belt

12:54 GMT 23.09.2021
Joshua has a record of 24 wins and one loss, while his opponent remains undefeated after 18 matches.
Sputnik is live from London, where boxers Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are holding a presser ahead of the heavyweight title fight. During their fight on 25 September, the British boxer is set to defend his WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles against Usyk, who is an ex-cruiserweight champion and the WBO's heavyweight mandatory challenger.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
