Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Day 3 of 76th Session of UN General Assembly

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210923/forgotten-ghost-town-discovered-in-utah-after-water-reservoir-recedes-report-says-1089344294.html
Forgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
Forgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
According to local officials, Rockport was settled in 1860 and around 200 individuals inhabited it until the town was abandoned in the 1950s. Back then, state... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-23T16:59+0000
2021-09-23T16:59+0000
utah
society
climate change
ghost town
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082540497_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f63057c08ba4a1088941758bec68f81b.jpg
In recent years, humanity has learned about the devastating effects of climate change (torrid heat, abnormally low temperatures, storms, and hurricanes), but it turns out that even this could have a silver lining. "Thanks" to a drought that has hit large swathes of the US, residents of the state of Utah were able to discover a forgotten "ghost town", the local KSL-TV channel reported. According to the outlet, the "ghost town" appeared after water levels at the Rockport Reservoir fell to just a quarter of its capacity, revealing the remnants of Rockport.According to historical records kept by Utah State Parks, the European-American settlers who first inhabited the town initially named it Crandall. It was then renamed to Enoch City. Most residents fled the town following the Black Hawk War in 1866, which involved Native American tribes. The settlers returned to the area a year later and built a large wall to prevent potential attacks on the town, which was renamed to Rockport.Records say that around 27 families were living in the area in the 1950s when state authorities decided to use it to build a dam. Several buildings were moved to the Lagoon Amusement Park and Rockport State Park so they could be preserved for posterity.
utah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082540497_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3ae5e3826007a2cf46217f17d474fed9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
utah, society, climate change, ghost town

Forgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says

16:59 GMT 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / DRONE BASEA reservoir of an old phosphate plant, the site of a breach which is leaking polluted water into the surrounding area, prompting an evacuation order in Manatee County, is seen in an aerial photograph taken in Piney Point, Florida, U.S. April 3, 2021. Picture taken April 3, 2021.
A reservoir of an old phosphate plant, the site of a breach which is leaking polluted water into the surrounding area, prompting an evacuation order in Manatee County, is seen in an aerial photograph taken in Piney Point, Florida, U.S. April 3, 2021. Picture taken April 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© REUTERS / DRONE BASE
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
According to local officials, Rockport was settled in 1860 and around 200 individuals inhabited it until the town was abandoned in the 1950s. Back then, state authorities decided to use the area for the Wanship Dam project.
In recent years, humanity has learned about the devastating effects of climate change (torrid heat, abnormally low temperatures, storms, and hurricanes), but it turns out that even this could have a silver lining. "Thanks" to a drought that has hit large swathes of the US, residents of the state of Utah were able to discover a forgotten "ghost town", the local KSL-TV channel reported.

According to the outlet, the "ghost town" appeared after water levels at the Rockport Reservoir fell to just a quarter of its capacity, revealing the remnants of Rockport.

"It was really interesting to be standing at an overlook for the reservoir and to see faint traces of foundations of old homes and a road all below where the water would normally be. The whole area is pretty flat and uniform, so even though the foundations are old and mostly gone, you can still see them clearly if you know where to look", Devon Dewey, a Utah drone photographer who visited the reservoir, told KSL-TV.

According to historical records kept by Utah State Parks, the European-American settlers who first inhabited the town initially named it Crandall. It was then renamed to Enoch City. Most residents fled the town following the Black Hawk War in 1866, which involved Native American tribes. The settlers returned to the area a year later and built a large wall to prevent potential attacks on the town, which was renamed to Rockport.

Records say that around 27 families were living in the area in the 1950s when state authorities decided to use it to build a dam. Several buildings were moved to the Lagoon Amusement Park and Rockport State Park so they could be preserved for posterity.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:59 GMTTucker Carlson Slams Biden Video From 2015, Cries 'Great Replacement' Theory Amid New Migrant Influx
16:59 GMTForgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
16:55 GMTFrench Official Hopes Russia Will Impose Moratorium on Champagne Labelling Law
16:53 GMTTaliban Plans to Appoint Ambassadors to Countries Recognising New Interim Government
16:37 GMTErdogan Says Work With Biden Has Seen a 'Not Very Good Start'
16:30 GMTUnexpected Bath Time: Frightened Cat Jumps Right Into Swimming Pool
16:19 GMTChina Reportedly Mulls Bailing Out Evergrande Developer As Default, Economic Shock Loom
16:17 GMTUS House Speaker Pelosi Vows to Pass Temporary Funding Bill to Keep Government Open
16:11 GMTResignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Over Deportations 'Mischaracterised', State Dept. Suggests
15:44 GMTUS Health Official Wants to 'Blow-Dart' COVID Vax Into Black People in New Project Veritas Video
15:25 GMTTaliban Plans to Form Commission in 2022 to Draft New Constitution
15:22 GMTWatch Fuego Volcano Erupt in Guatemala, Spewing Out Vast Amounts of Smoke and Lava
15:17 GMTRussian Officials Assess Proposal to Populate Siberia With 'Resurrected' Woolly Mammoths
15:13 GMTParis to Bill Canberra for Cancellation of Submarine Deal After AUKUS Pact
14:51 GMT'Britney VS Spears': Pop Star's Fiancé Accuses Docu Makers of Earning Profit From Her Story
14:41 GMTRussian Union of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues
14:31 GMTUS Investment Firm Purchases Italy's Oldest Football Team
14:29 GMTUS to Find Ways to Get More Help to Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned, State Dept. Says
14:25 GMTAnthony Joshua Says He Would ‘Fight King Kong' if He Had to as He Defends Titles Against Usyk
14:18 GMTFormer Nazi Helmut Oberlander Dies in Canada Before He Could Be Deported, Reports Say