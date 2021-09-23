Forgotten 'Ghost Town' Discovered in Utah After Water Reservoir Recedes, Report Says
© REUTERS / DRONE BASEA reservoir of an old phosphate plant, the site of a breach which is leaking polluted water into the surrounding area, prompting an evacuation order in Manatee County, is seen in an aerial photograph taken in Piney Point, Florida, U.S. April 3, 2021. Picture taken April 3, 2021.
© REUTERS / DRONE BASE
According to local officials, Rockport was settled in 1860 and around 200 individuals inhabited it until the town was abandoned in the 1950s. Back then, state authorities decided to use the area for the Wanship Dam project.
In recent years, humanity has learned about the devastating effects of climate change (torrid heat, abnormally low temperatures, storms, and hurricanes), but it turns out that even this could have a silver lining. "Thanks" to a drought that has hit large swathes of the US, residents of the state of Utah were able to discover a forgotten "ghost town", the local KSL-TV channel reported.
According to the outlet, the "ghost town" appeared after water levels at the Rockport Reservoir fell to just a quarter of its capacity, revealing the remnants of Rockport.
According to the outlet, the "ghost town" appeared after water levels at the Rockport Reservoir fell to just a quarter of its capacity, revealing the remnants of Rockport.
"It was really interesting to be standing at an overlook for the reservoir and to see faint traces of foundations of old homes and a road all below where the water would normally be. The whole area is pretty flat and uniform, so even though the foundations are old and mostly gone, you can still see them clearly if you know where to look", Devon Dewey, a Utah drone photographer who visited the reservoir, told KSL-TV.
According to historical records kept by Utah State Parks, the European-American settlers who first inhabited the town initially named it Crandall. It was then renamed to Enoch City. Most residents fled the town following the Black Hawk War in 1866, which involved Native American tribes. The settlers returned to the area a year later and built a large wall to prevent potential attacks on the town, which was renamed to Rockport.
Records say that around 27 families were living in the area in the 1950s when state authorities decided to use it to build a dam. Several buildings were moved to the Lagoon Amusement Park and Rockport State Park so they could be preserved for posterity.
Records say that around 27 families were living in the area in the 1950s when state authorities decided to use it to build a dam. Several buildings were moved to the Lagoon Amusement Park and Rockport State Park so they could be preserved for posterity.