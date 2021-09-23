Registration was successful!
Don't Do That! Shiba Inu Worried Its Cat Buddy May Get Hurt
Don't Do That! Shiba Inu Worried Its Cat Buddy May Get Hurt
It's always interesting to watch cats and dogs communicate and try to understand what messages they are sending to one another.
A video has been shared on Instagram recently, showing a big cat trying to climb over a stair barrier while his Shiba Inu buddy touches the feline and prevents him from leaving.
Traditionally, viewers have suggested their captions below the footage:
"Don’t go! I will miss you if you go up there! Please stay!"
"You’d be tempted to think this is cute, but that dog just wants to “assert his dominance”😂