Bipartisan US Majority Wants Government to Hold Big Tech Responsible for Content - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An overwhelming majority of American voters - Republicans and Democrats alike - backs strong online privacy protections, with eight in... 23.09.2021, Sputnik International
"The survey finds that nine in ten voters across party lines support 'privacy by default' and that eighty percent of American voters overall - 83% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans - believe the federal government 'needs to do everything it can to curb the influence of big tech companies,'" a press release explaining the poll said.The Future of Big Tech Commission is co-chaired by former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings and Common Sense Media Founder and CEO James Steyer, the release said.The poll conducted by Benenson Strategy Group consisted of 2,016 interviews from July 20-29, with data weighted to ensure a representative sample of US voters, according to the release.
Bipartisan US Majority Wants Government to Hold Big Tech Responsible for Content - Poll

23:40 GMT 23.09.2021
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An overwhelming majority of American voters - Republicans and Democrats alike - backs strong online privacy protections, with eight in ten favoring accountability for social media, a poll commissioned by the Future of Big Tech advocacy group said on Thursday.
"The survey finds that nine in ten voters across party lines support 'privacy by default' and that eighty percent of American voters overall - 83% of Democrats and 78% of Republicans - believe the federal government ‘needs to do everything it can to curb the influence of big tech companies,’" a press release explaining the poll said.
The Future of Big Tech Commission is co-chaired by former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, former Education Secretary Margaret Spellings and Common Sense Media Founder and CEO James Steyer, the release said.
"Americans have made clear that broadband is a core utility in their lives… but they have also made clear that tech companies must operate within boundaries," the release added.
The poll conducted by Benenson Strategy Group consisted of 2,016 interviews from July 20-29, with data weighted to ensure a representative sample of US voters, according to the release.
