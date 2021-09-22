Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Merkel, Kramp-Karrenbauer Pay Tribute to German Soldiers Who Participated in Afghanistan Evacuation

Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir Says Assassination Attempt on Him Aimed at Intimidating Government
europe
ukraine
assassination
europe, ukraine, assassination

Zelenskyy's Aide Shefir Says Assassination Attempt on Him Aimed at Intimidating Government

13:08 GMT 22.09.2021
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian First Presidential Assistant Serhiy Shefir expressed the belief on Wednesday that the assassination attempt on him was aimed at intimidating top echelons of power, but emphasized that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not be daunted.
"In my opinion, the assassination attempt was carried out to intimidate the upper echelons of the government, but we must understand that our president is a strong-willed person who cannot be intimidated. He chose the right path, he pushes his own agenda and people support him," Shefir said at a briefing.
He said he did not think that his professional activities had motivated the attackers. He told reporters that he liasoned between the government and potential investors and managed Studio Kvartal 95, a television company he co-founded with his longtime friend Zelenskyy in 2003.
"I cannot attribute it [the attack] to anything I’ve been doing… I’m director general at Studio Kvartal 95… I did nothing to warrant such aggression. I think it’s just an act of intimidation," Shefir said.
More than 10 shots were fired at Shefir’s car as he was traveling in Kiev suburbs. The driver was wounded. Ukrainian investigators launched a probe into a suspected assassination attempt. Zelenskyy, who is in New York for a UN General Assembly, said he would fly home right after his speech and vowed a tough response.
001000
