Working Class Needs Will Only Be Met Through A Working Class Movement
Working Class Needs Will Only Be Met Through A Working Class Movement
Russiagate Conspiracy Begins to Crumble, Celebrating Paulo Friere's Legacy, Amazon Proposes Company Towns 22.09.2021
2021-09-22T09:19+0000
2021-09-22T09:19+0000
Working Class Needs Will Only Be Met Through A Working Class Movement
Russiagate Conspiracy Begins to Crumble, Celebrating Paulo Friere’s Legacy, Amazon Proposes Company Towns
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss the indictment of Michael Sussmann and what it means for Russiagate, the unified media response to the indictment, and the propagandization exercised through the partnerships between the military and the mediaIn the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Derek Ford, Assistant Professor of Education Studies at DePauw University and the Deputy Editor of the Journal for Critical Education Policy Studies to discuss the life and influence of Paulo Frieire one hundred years after his birth, his challenge to capitalist schooling and objectification of students, and how his framework empowers people to transform the world.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the city council of Hamden. Connecticut banning the use of facial recognition by city officials and contractors, including police, Bloomberg’s absurd promotion of Amazon’s proposed creation of company towns and the harbingers of such an idea in the tech world, the serious surveillance and privacy concerns that already mire Amazon and what these company towns might mean on that front, and islamophobia in AI technology.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast ‘It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism’ on Breakthrough News to discuss the photos depicting Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border, the dehumanizing nature of immigration policy exposed in officials' responses to the photos, the Texas abortion ban and the shift in consciousness on the political system that the Supreme Court’s inaction caused, and Joe Biden’s remarks at the UN General Assembly regarding human rights and how they are contradicted by the issues that face poor, working, and oppressed people today.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Working Class Needs Will Only Be Met Through A Working Class Movement

09:19 GMT 22.09.2021
Working Class Needs Will Only Be Met Through A Working Class Movement
Russiagate Conspiracy Begins to Crumble, Celebrating Paulo Friere’s Legacy, Amazon Proposes Company Towns
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss the indictment of Michael Sussmann and what it means for Russiagate, the unified media response to the indictment, and the propagandization exercised through the partnerships between the military and the media
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Derek Ford, Assistant Professor of Education Studies at DePauw University and the Deputy Editor of the Journal for Critical Education Policy Studies to discuss the life and influence of Paulo Frieire one hundred years after his birth, his challenge to capitalist schooling and objectification of students, and how his framework empowers people to transform the world.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, the editor of TechforthePeople.org to discuss the city council of Hamden. Connecticut banning the use of facial recognition by city officials and contractors, including police, Bloomberg’s absurd promotion of Amazon’s proposed creation of company towns and the harbingers of such an idea in the tech world, the serious surveillance and privacy concerns that already mire Amazon and what these company towns might mean on that front, and islamophobia in AI technology.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast ‘It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism’ on Breakthrough News to discuss the photos depicting Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants at the southern border, the dehumanizing nature of immigration policy exposed in officials' responses to the photos, the Texas abortion ban and the shift in consciousness on the political system that the Supreme Court’s inaction caused, and Joe Biden’s remarks at the UN General Assembly regarding human rights and how they are contradicted by the issues that face poor, working, and oppressed people today.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
