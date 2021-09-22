Registration was successful!
No Genies in Sight: 'Well of Hell' Sinkhole of Yemen Explored by Cavers
One of the members of the team that descended into the sinkhole said they “collected samples of water, rocks, soil, and some dead animals." 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
middle east
yemen
sinkhole
exploration
Cavers from Oman have managed to successfully descend into the sinkhole known as the "Well of Barhout" located in the Al-Mahra province of Yemen.The 30-metre wide sinkhole, sometimes referred to as the "Well of Hell," reaches a depth of approximately 112 metres and, according to some accounts, emits strange odours, AFP reports, adding that some locals believe the sinkhole to be a prison for genies.The Oman Cave Exploration team, however, didn't discover anything supernatural during their descent, instead finding snakes, dead animals, and cave pearls.He also mentioned that the team “collected samples of water, rocks, soil and some dead animals,” though these samples are yet to be analysed.Yemeni officials said in June that they had never reach the bottom of the sinkhole and that they had no idea what was down there, estimating the age of the pit to be "millions and millions" of years old.
middle east, yemen, sinkhole, exploration

No Genies in Sight: 'Well of Hell' Sinkhole of Yemen Explored by Cavers

18:07 GMT 22.09.2021
© AFP 2021An aerial view taken on June 6, 2021 shows the Well of Barhout known as the "Well of Hell" in the desert of Yemen's Al-Mahra province
An aerial view taken on June 6, 2021 shows the Well of Barhout known as the Well of Hell in the desert of Yemen's Al-Mahra province - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AFP 2021
Andrei Dergalin
All materials
One of the members of the team that descended into the sinkhole said they “collected samples of water, rocks, soil, and some dead animals."
Cavers from Oman have managed to successfully descend into the sinkhole known as the "Well of Barhout" located in the Al-Mahra province of Yemen.
The 30-metre wide sinkhole, sometimes referred to as the "Well of Hell," reaches a depth of approximately 112 metres and, according to some accounts, emits strange odours, AFP reports, adding that some locals believe the sinkhole to be a prison for genies.
The Oman Cave Exploration team, however, didn't discover anything supernatural during their descent, instead finding snakes, dead animals, and cave pearls.
"There were snakes, but they won't bother you unless you bother them," Mohammed al-Kindi, a geology professor at the German University of Technology in Oman and one of the eight cavers who rappelled into the sinkhole, told the media outlet.
He also mentioned that the team “collected samples of water, rocks, soil and some dead animals,” though these samples are yet to be analysed.
"There were dead birds, which does create some bad odours, but there was no overwhelming bad smell," he added.
Yemeni officials said in June that they had never reach the bottom of the sinkhole and that they had no idea what was down there, estimating the age of the pit to be "millions and millions" of years old.
