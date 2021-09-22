Madhya Pradesh Couple, Young Girl Forced to Dance With Bike Tyres Around Their Necks For Elopement

In a shocking incident, a couple and a 13-year old girl in India's Madhya Pradesh were allegedly forced by some people to dance with bike tyres around their necks as "punishment" for the couple's elopement. The incident took place in Kundi, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. In a video that went viral on Tuesday, the young girl and the couple were seen being "punished"; the girl had allegedly helped them. The video also showed a man hitting them with sticks a couple of times. A probe is underway to trace the remaining accused.According to media reports, local police registered a case against five people and arrested three of them on Tuesday.
