International
Madhya Pradesh Couple, Young Girl Forced to Dance With Bike Tyres Around Their Necks For Elopement
According to the local police, a woman had gone missing in July this year and her family had filed a missing person's complaint. When she came back with a man... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T08:52+0000
2021-09-22T08:52+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/16/1089294633_0:19:700:413_1920x0_80_0_0_0327f60e75e741f1e418c7e9fb419378.jpg
madhya pradesh, india, marriage, assault

Madhya Pradesh Couple, Young Girl Forced to Dance With Bike Tyres Around Their Necks For Elopement

08:52 GMT 22.09.2021
© Photo : social media/screenshotMadhya Pradesh: Man, woman who eloped forced to dance with tyres around their necks
Madhya Pradesh: Man, woman who eloped forced to dance with tyres around their necks
© Photo : social media/screenshot
Sushmita Panda
Sushmita Panda
According to the local police, a woman had gone missing in July this year and her family had filed a missing person's complaint. When she came back with a man earlier this month, she was punished.
In a shocking incident, a couple and a 13-year old girl in India's Madhya Pradesh were allegedly forced by some people to dance with bike tyres around their necks as "punishment" for the couple's elopement.
The incident took place in Kundi, a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district. In a video that went viral on Tuesday, the young girl and the couple were seen being "punished"; the girl had allegedly helped them.
The video also showed a man hitting them with sticks a couple of times. A probe is underway to trace the remaining accused.
According to media reports, local police registered a case against five people and arrested three of them on Tuesday.
© 2021 Sputnik.
