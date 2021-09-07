Registration was successful!
Minor Girls Paraded Naked in India to Please 'Rain Gods', Child Rights Body Seeks Report
Minor Girls Paraded Naked in India to Please 'Rain Gods', Child Rights Body Seeks Report
These minor girls were sent door-to-door across the village to ask for flour, pulses, and cereals to be donated to the village's community kitchen. Some of the... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
madhya pradesh
minors
superstitions
india
In a shocking incident, at least six minor girls in a village in India's Madhya Pradesh were paraded naked as part of a superstitious ritual to appease the god of rain on Sunday. According to the villagers, the ritual will help them find relief from the drought-like situation in the region.Meanwhile, the country's National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the Damoh district administration about this incident. According to media reports, the local police have opened a probe into the matter. As part of this ritual, the girls were made to walk naked with a wooden shaft resting on their shoulders with a frog tied to it. Several female villagers accompanied the girls while chanting prayers to the "rain god". Shockingly, the parents of these children consented and participated in this ritual. Meanwhile, videos reportedly depicting the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.
madhya pradesh
Minor Girls Paraded Naked in India to Please 'Rain Gods', Child Rights Body Seeks Report

12:34 GMT 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANU
Women walk through a street during a heavy rain shower on the outskirts of Amritsar on September 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / NARINDER NANU
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
These minor girls were sent door-to-door across the village to ask for flour, pulses, and cereals to be donated to the village's community kitchen. Some of the girls walked around with pestles during the ritual.
In a shocking incident, at least six minor girls in a village in India's Madhya Pradesh were paraded naked as part of a superstitious ritual to appease the god of rain on Sunday. According to the villagers, the ritual will help them find relief from the drought-like situation in the region.
Meanwhile, the country's National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the Damoh district administration about this incident. According to media reports, the local police have opened a probe into the matter.
As part of this ritual, the girls were made to walk naked with a wooden shaft resting on their shoulders with a frog tied to it. Several female villagers accompanied the girls while chanting prayers to the "rain god". Shockingly, the parents of these children consented and participated in this ritual. Meanwhile, videos reportedly depicting the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.
Popular comments
