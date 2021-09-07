Minor Girls Paraded Naked in India to Please 'Rain Gods', Child Rights Body Seeks Report

In a shocking incident, at least six minor girls in a village in India's Madhya Pradesh were paraded naked as part of a superstitious ritual to appease the god of rain on Sunday. According to the villagers, the ritual will help them find relief from the drought-like situation in the region.Meanwhile, the country's National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has sought a report from the Damoh district administration about this incident. According to media reports, the local police have opened a probe into the matter. As part of this ritual, the girls were made to walk naked with a wooden shaft resting on their shoulders with a frog tied to it. Several female villagers accompanied the girls while chanting prayers to the "rain god". Shockingly, the parents of these children consented and participated in this ritual. Meanwhile, videos reportedly depicting the incident have gone viral on social media platforms.
These minor girls were sent door-to-door across the village to ask for flour, pulses, and cereals to be donated to the village's community kitchen. Some of the girls walked around with pestles during the ritual.
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights sends a writes to collector of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh over media reports saying that minor girls were paraded naked for bring rain in a tribal-dominated block; seeks action taken report & the girls' age certificate within 10 days
