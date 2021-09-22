Int'l Support Group for Lebanon Urges Government to Take Active Measures to Ease Crisis

On 10 September, a new government was declared in Lebanon after the 13-month long crisis. On Monday, the vast majority of lawmakers in the Lebanese parliament voted confidence in the new government, with Najib Mikati at the helm.Members of the ISG pushed the Lebanese authorities to undertake all the necessary reforms to restore the trust of the people and stability in the country. This, in turn, will pave the way for increased international aid.The ISG was formed in 2013 to coordinate efforts to maintain stability and development of Lebanon. The group includes the United Nations, China, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and the League of Arab States.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The International Support Group for Lebanon on Wednesday called on the new Lebanese government to take decisive steps to end the economic and social crises in the country.
On 10 September, a new government was declared in Lebanon after the 13-month long crisis. On Monday, the vast majority of lawmakers in the Lebanese parliament voted confidence in the new government, with Najib Mikati at the helm.
"The International Support Group for Lebanon (ISG) welcomes the formation of the new Government and of the Lebanese Parliament’s vote of confidence in the government ... The ISG urges Lebanon's leaders to move quickly to alleviate the burden of socio-economic hardship on the people of Lebanon and restore basic services, to prepare for fair and transparent elections to take place on time in 2022," the statement read.
Members of the ISG pushed the Lebanese authorities to undertake all the necessary reforms to restore the trust of the people and stability in the country. This, in turn, will pave the way for increased international aid.
The ISG was formed in 2013 to coordinate efforts to maintain stability and development of Lebanon. The group includes the United Nations, China, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the European Union, and the League of Arab States.