Canada Unlikely to See Another Snap Vote After Trudeau's Failed Bid to Win Majority

Canada Unlikely to See Another Snap Vote After Trudeau's Failed Bid to Win Majority

22.09.2021

The election was called two years early and became a referendum on the government of Trudeau, whose Liberal Party has advocated mandatory vaccinations and strict coronavirus rules.The Liberals led in 158 seats, 12 short of the 170 needed for a majority. Their main Conservative rivals won 119 seats, two less than in the 2019 election, after the new right-wing People's Party of former Conservative Maxime Bernier won over Conservative voters unhappy with pandemic curbs.Erika Simpson, an associate professor of international politics at Western University in London, Ontario, told Sputnik that Trudeau had a clear mandate to govern and would not risk a fourth election. His father, too, won three consecutive terms as prime minister but failed to secure a fourth one in 1979.Simpson credited Maxime Bernier with the unexpected rise of his People's Party, who bled support from the Conservatives and cemented their losses. She predicted that opposition parties would probably see post-vote changes in leadership. The Conservatives’ top job may be at stake.Allan Tupper, from the University of British Columbia's Department of Political Science, told Sputnik that Trudeau will approach the governing with a clear agenda that works with opposition parties, but the Conservatives will not be part of that.Trudeau is now safe to implement his $10-a-day daycare plan, accept tens of thousands of Afghan refugees and move ahead with the reforms that opposition parties did not cooperate on after he won his first minority in parliament in 2019.Tupper predicted that Trudeau's government would be ready for more openness on economic issues and act more assertively on Canada's pledge to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. He said the green agenda contributed to the Liberals' success and they will be heavily committed to it.

