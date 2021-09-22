https://sputniknews.com/20210922/biden-speaks-at-the-un-general-assembly-1089284121.html
Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly
Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Prince Andrew's lawyer reportedly served with sexual assault suit papers, and Justin Trudeau to remain Prime Minister of Canada.
Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Prince Andrew’s lawyer reportedly served with sexual assault suit papers, and Justin Trudeau to remain Prime Minister of Canada.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | AUKUS Deal, Average American Knowledge on Foreign Policy, and NATOCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com |Hip Hop Being Anti-Establishment, Project Veritas New Expose, and The Media Never Admitting WrongIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the U.S. & Australian submarine deal, France being upset with America, and Congress failing on foreign policy. Scott discussed the details of the Australian deal to buy nuclear submarines from America. Scott talked about the media moving on from the Afghan civilians killed in drone strikes and the Biden administration unable to blame Trump.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Carmine's restaurant attack, music, and anonymous accounts on social media. Carmine spoke on the double standards of the U.S. media and how race is used by media outlets. Carmine talked about big tech controlling the definition of misinformation and media companies never apologizing for misinformation. Also, we cover President Biden's speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Prince Andrew’s lawyer reportedly served with sexual assault suit papers, and Justin Trudeau to remain Prime Minister of Canada.
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | AUKUS Deal, Average American Knowledge on Foreign Policy, and NATO
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com |Hip Hop Being Anti-Establishment, Project Veritas New Expose, and The Media Never Admitting Wrong
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the U.S. & Australian submarine deal, France being upset with America, and Congress failing on foreign policy. Scott discussed the details of the Australian deal to buy nuclear submarines from America. Scott talked about the media moving on from the Afghan civilians killed in drone strikes and the Biden administration unable to blame Trump.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Carmine's restaurant attack, music, and anonymous accounts on social media. Carmine spoke on the double standards of the U.S. media and how race is used by media outlets. Carmine talked about big tech controlling the definition of misinformation and media companies never apologizing for misinformation.
Also, we cover President Biden's speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com