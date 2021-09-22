Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Merkel, Kramp-Karrenbauer Pay Tribute to German Soldiers Who Participated in Afghanistan Evacuation

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/biden-speaks-at-the-un-general-assembly-1089284121.html
Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly
Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Prince Andrew’s lawyer reportedly served... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T12:19+0000
2021-09-22T12:19+0000
france
australia
manhattan
misinformation
vaccine
mandate
radio
radio sputnik
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089283917_14:0:626:344_1920x0_80_0_0_ca3b273962bd5067d422d94ed64f6baf.png
Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Prince Andrew’s lawyer reportedly served with sexual assault suit papers, and Justin Trudeau to remain Prime Minister of Canada.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | AUKUS Deal, Average American Knowledge on Foreign Policy, and NATOCarmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com |Hip Hop Being Anti-Establishment, Project Veritas New Expose, and The Media Never Admitting WrongIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the U.S. &amp; Australian submarine deal, France being upset with America, and Congress failing on foreign policy. Scott discussed the details of the Australian deal to buy nuclear submarines from America. Scott talked about the media moving on from the Afghan civilians killed in drone strikes and the Biden administration unable to blame Trump.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Carmine's restaurant attack, music, and anonymous accounts on social media. Carmine spoke on the double standards of the U.S. media and how race is used by media outlets. Carmine talked about big tech controlling the definition of misinformation and media companies never apologizing for misinformation. Also, we cover President Biden's speech at the United Nations General Assembly.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
france
australia
manhattan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089283917_90:0:549:344_1920x0_80_0_0_9b0cf3d4413e4c84de55303e09a0c9bd.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, australia, manhattan, misinformation, vaccine, mandate, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, the backstory

Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly

12:19 GMT 22.09.2021
Biden Speaks at The UN General Assembly
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Prince Andrew’s lawyer reportedly served with sexual assault suit papers, and Justin Trudeau to remain Prime Minister of Canada.
GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | AUKUS Deal, Average American Knowledge on Foreign Policy, and NATO
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com |Hip Hop Being Anti-Establishment, Project Veritas New Expose, and The Media Never Admitting Wrong
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter about the U.S. & Australian submarine deal, France being upset with America, and Congress failing on foreign policy. Scott discussed the details of the Australian deal to buy nuclear submarines from America. Scott talked about the media moving on from the Afghan civilians killed in drone strikes and the Biden administration unable to blame Trump.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia about the Carmine's restaurant attack, music, and anonymous accounts on social media. Carmine spoke on the double standards of the U.S. media and how race is used by media outlets. Carmine talked about big tech controlling the definition of misinformation and media companies never apologizing for misinformation.
Also, we cover President Biden's speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:34 GMTXi Jinping Vows China Will Never ‘Invade or Bully’ States, Calls to Reject ‘Zero-Sum Games’
13:08 GMTNuclear Power, Food and Other Industries Affected by UK CO2 Shortage, Which is Spilling into Europe
13:08 GMTZelenskyy's Aide Shefir Says Assassination Attempt on Him Aimed at Intimidating Government
12:58 GMTMerkel, Kramp-Karrenbauer Pay Tribute to German Soldiers Who Participated in Afghanistan Evacuation
12:48 GMTPakistan to Keep Sending Aid to Afghanistan, Focus on Humanitarian Mission, Ambassador Says
12:45 GMTGerman Energy Ministry Believes Russia Fulfilling Gas Supplies Obligations
12:25 GMTOne Cable to Rule Them All: EU to Demand Use of Common Charger for Smartphones by 2024
12:19 GMTEcoHealth Alliance, DARPA Toyed With Infecting Wild Chinese Bats With Covid, Leaked Docs Allege
12:17 GMTCristiano Ronaldo's Return to Manchester United Makes Him World's Highest-Paid Footballer
12:11 GMTUS House Passes Bill Compensating 'Victims' of Enigmatic 'Havana Syndrome'
12:07 GMTMacron, Biden to Hold Talks on Wednesday to Clarify Details of Australia's Decision on Submarines
11:57 GMTSudanese Authorities Lack Mandate to Sign Naval Base Agreement With Russia, Minister Says
11:44 GMTCanada Unlikely to See Another Snap Vote After Trudeau's Failed Bid to Win Majority
11:26 GMTBiblical Story of Sodom Likely Inspired by 'Cosmic Airburst' Bigger Than Tunguska Blast, Study Says
11:10 GMTUS 'Era of War Over'?
11:07 GMTPandemic Times: India's Healthcare Adopts Cloud Computing, 12 Mln Consultations Clocked
10:55 GMTAll Participants of Sudan Coup Detained, Will Stand Trial, Deputy Foreign Minister Says
10:51 GMTDonald Trump Sues NYT, Niece Mary Over ‘Insidious Plot’ Behind 2018 ‘Dubious Tax Schemes’ Story
10:48 GMTDriver of Zelensky's Aide Shefir Undergoing Leg Surgery, Report Says
10:34 GMTKremlin Regrets Erdogan's Claims About Crimea's 'Annexation' on Eve of Sochi Summit