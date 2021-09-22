https://sputniknews.com/20210922/biden-says-us-launching-vaccine-partnership-with-eu-to-expand-global-vaccination-1089309286.html

Biden Says US Launching Vaccine Partnership With EU to Expand Global Vaccination

Biden Says US Launching Vaccine Partnership With EU to Expand Global Vaccination

In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Joe Biden boasted that the United States had "reengaged at the World Health Organization," and... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-22T15:23+0000

2021-09-22T15:23+0000

2021-09-22T16:11+0000

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/12/1089195263_0:115:3161:1893_1920x0_80_0_0_f5afc88640406b49d5348fe4f7de37be.jpg

The United States is launching a new vaccine partnership with the European Union to expand existing global vaccination efforts, and plans to buy an additional 500 million Covid jab doses to donate to poor and middle income countries, President Joe Biden has announced.Speaking at a virtual Covid vaccination summit on Wednesday, the president said that Washington had already shipped some 160 million vaccine doses to 100 countries, and specified that the new half-billion in additional jabs would be shipped in 2022, and be produced in the USA by Pfizer and BioNTech.The new programme is worth some $370 million, Biden said.Speaking to Reuters ahead of the summit, an administration official said that the new deliveries would constitute "a huge commitment," since "for every one shot we have administered in this country to date, we are now donating three shots to other countries." A source previously indicated to the news agency that Washington would be paying $7 per dose for the new vaccines, equivalent to about $3.5 billion, not the $370 million mentioned by Biden in his remarks Wednesday.No Strings 'Dose of Hope' ?In his remarks before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday night, Biden said that the US had already spent over $15 billion on the "global COVID response.""Planes carrying vaccines from the United States have already landed in 100 countries, bringing people all over the world a little 'dose of hope', as one American nurse termed it to me. A 'dose of hope', direct from the American people - and, importantly, no strings attached," the president said.Earlier this year, African nations reported the destruction of some 450,000 expired coronavirus vaccine doses sent as aid by Western countries. The WHO said the destruction was result of delays in shipment, and the decision by some nations to sit on the vaccines for possible use at home instead of shipping them immediately after they were produced.The Biden administration began pushing a federal vaccine mandate policy at home this month, but has run into resistance from some governors, mayors and industry leaders, as well as ordinary Americans expressing hesitation in getting the jab amid fears of possible side effects. US virologist and mRNA technology expert Dr. Robert Malone recently warned authorities against attempting mandatory vaccination campaigns, saying it's not possible to vaccinate countries, or the world, out of the pandemic. Some US media have accused Malone and others expressing doubts about the jab of spreading "vaccine misinformation."

linw They need to pay attention to Americans 1st. EU also cocked up badly on vaccines. 2 idiots together 1

Dicksonrp These zio terrorist jewish US dogs of War is just using this as a ploy to prevent the Sputnik V and others from getting into the EU market... and spoil the NWO plan for the vaccine to infect all and be able to control the sheeple worldwide, while making billions for the zio terrorist jew owned Western pharmaceutical 1

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

us